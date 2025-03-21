Police Encounter In Lucknow: Accused Ajay Dwivedi Killed, Involved In Woman’s Murder

Dwivedi was the prime accused in the abduction, attempted rape, and murder of a woman returning home after job training.

Lucknow police shot dead Ajay Dwivedi, a notorious criminal with a ₹1 lakh bounty, during an encounter on Wednesday. Dwivedi was the prime accused in the abduction, attempted rape, and murder of a woman returning home after job training.

On March 19, a woman was abducted from Alambagh bus stand in the early hours and later murdered in the Malihabad area. The case triggered a major investigation, leading to the arrest of Dinesh, one of the accused. Meanwhile, Ajay Dwivedi, the main perpetrator, managed to escape, prompting the police to launch a manhunt.

Ajay Dwivedi, the main accused in the robbery- cum- attempted rape & murder of Lucknow woman returning home after job training, has been killed in encounter.

UP Encounter

On Wednesday, police traced Dwivedi’s location and attempted to apprehend him. However, he opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate. During the exchange of bullets, Dwivedi sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A History of Crime

Dwivedi was a repeat offender with 23 criminal cases against him, including robbery, sexual assault, and murder. His criminal activities had made him one of the most wanted criminals in the region, leading to a ₹1 lakh reward on his capture.

With one accused arrested and the main perpetrator neutralized, police officials confirmed that the case has been successfully solved. Authorities have assured strict action against anyone involved in crimes against women, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring public safety.