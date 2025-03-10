Police Probe After Newborn Baby’s Body Found Between Train Coaches In Delhi

A crime team was called to the site to document the scene, collect forensic evidence, and take photographs for further investigation.

In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn baby was discovered between two train coaches near the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Monday. The infant’s body, covered in blood but without any visible external injuries, was found on the couplers connecting two stationary train coaches at the Rajdhani Complex.

According to officials, the discovery was made by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), following which a police team was rushed to the scene. The baby was immediately taken to Kalavati Hospital, where doctors declared the infant dead. The body was later shifted to the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Mortuary for postmortem and identification.

A senior police officer stated that initial findings suggest the baby was abandoned soon after birth, possibly to conceal the identity of the parents. “Prima facie, it appears that the newborn was dumped right after delivery. There were no visible external injuries, but further medical examination will determine the exact cause of death,” the officer said.

A crime team was called to the site to document the scene, collect forensic evidence, and take photographs for further investigation. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the railway station premises to identify any potential suspects.

The police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles, including whether the child was abandoned on the train itself or placed on the couplers afterward. Efforts are also being made to track down the mother and any individuals involved in the incident.

This disturbing discovery has raised concerns about infant abandonment and the need for stronger measures to prevent such tragedies. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

