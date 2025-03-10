Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Police Probe After Newborn Baby’s Body Found Between Train Coaches In Delhi

Police Probe After Newborn Baby’s Body Found Between Train Coaches In Delhi

A crime team was called to the site to document the scene, collect forensic evidence, and take photographs for further investigation.

Police Probe After Newborn Baby’s Body Found Between Train Coaches In Delhi


In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn baby was discovered between two train coaches near the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Monday. The infant’s body, covered in blood but without any visible external injuries, was found on the couplers connecting two stationary train coaches at the Rajdhani Complex.

According to officials, the discovery was made by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), following which a police team was rushed to the scene. The baby was immediately taken to Kalavati Hospital, where doctors declared the infant dead. The body was later shifted to the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Mortuary for postmortem and identification.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A senior police officer stated that initial findings suggest the baby was abandoned soon after birth, possibly to conceal the identity of the parents. “Prima facie, it appears that the newborn was dumped right after delivery. There were no visible external injuries, but further medical examination will determine the exact cause of death,” the officer said.

A crime team was called to the site to document the scene, collect forensic evidence, and take photographs for further investigation. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the railway station premises to identify any potential suspects.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles, including whether the child was abandoned on the train itself or placed on the couplers afterward. Efforts are also being made to track down the mother and any individuals involved in the incident.

This disturbing discovery has raised concerns about infant abandonment and the need for stronger measures to prevent such tragedies. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

ALSO READ: Gulmarg Fashion Show Sparks Controversy After Semi-Nude Men, Women In Skimpy Clothes Walk During Ramadan, Omar Abdullah Calls It Obscene

Filed under

Newborn Baby dead Train Coaches

The Chicago Bears have ma

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move
Ukrainian President Volod

Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia As Ukraine, US Prepare For Key Talks
In a shocking incident, t

Police Probe After Newborn Baby’s Body Found Between Train Coaches In Delhi
The New England Patriots

Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis Join Patriots In Major Defensive Shakeup
Mumbai Indians registered

Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Giants By 9 Runs In WPL 2025
Social media platform X,

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia As Ukraine, US Prepare For Key Talks

Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia As Ukraine, US Prepare For Key Talks

Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis Join Patriots In Major Defensive Shakeup

Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis Join Patriots In Major Defensive Shakeup

Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Giants By 9 Runs In WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Giants By 9 Runs In WPL 2025

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women