Political Leaders Praise Indian Army’s Precision Strikes In Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: In a rare moment of political unity, leaders from various parties praised the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday after the successful launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. As news of the operation spread, political leaders posted strong messages on social media supporting the Indian Army’s actions and saluting their bravery in carrying out the precision mission.
Opposition Voices Applaud Army’s Action
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X:
“They asked about religion. Now suffer your karma. Indian Army.”
धर्म पूछा था
धर्म पूछा था
अब कर्म भुगतो
~ भारतीय सेना ।
— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 6, 2025
Aditya Thackeray also extended support, saying:
“Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated… Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!”
Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated.
Tonight’s precision strikes in PoK are against terrorism, and kudos to the Indian defence forces for keeping it precise to sites where terrorism was being harboured.
Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance…
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2025
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed similar sentiments:
“Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army.”
जय हिंद! जय भारत!
न आतंक रहे, न अलगाववाद रहे!
हमें अपने वीर जवानों और भारतीय सेना पर गर्व है। #IndianArmy
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 6, 2025
Government Leaders Weigh In
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted to the operation with a patriotic message on X:
“Bharat Mata ki Jai.”
भारत माता की जय!
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also posted:
“Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!”
जय हिंद!
जय हिंद की सेना! pic.twitter.com/PnKDbc8R6z
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 6, 2025
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Post-Strikes
Shortly after the strikes, Pakistan fired artillery in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the Ceasefire Agreement.
The ADG PI stated on X:
“Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”
Defence Ministry Confirms Operation Details
The Ministry of Defence released a statement:
“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”
“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution.”
A detailed MoD briefing is scheduled for later today.
