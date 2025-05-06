Home
Political Leaders Praise Indian Army’s Precision Strikes In Operation Sindoor

As news of the operation sindoor spread, political leaders posted strong messages on social media supporting the Indian Army’s actions and saluting their bravery in carrying out the precision mission.

Operation Sindoor: In a rare moment of political unity, leaders from various parties praised the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday after the successful launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. As news of the operation spread, political leaders posted strong messages on social media supporting the Indian Army’s actions and saluting their bravery in carrying out the precision mission.

Opposition Voices Applaud Army’s Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X:

“They asked about religion. Now suffer your karma. Indian Army.”

Aditya Thackeray also extended support, saying:

“Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated… Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed similar sentiments:

“Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army.”

Government Leaders Weigh In

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted to the operation with a patriotic message on X:

“Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also posted:

“Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!”

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Post-Strikes

Shortly after the strikes, Pakistan fired artillery in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the Ceasefire Agreement.
The ADG PI stated on X:

“Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

Defence Ministry Confirms Operation Details

The Ministry of Defence released a statement:

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution.”

A detailed MoD briefing is scheduled for later today.

