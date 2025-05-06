Political Leaders Praise Indian Army’s Precision Strikes In Operation Sindoor

“Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated… Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!”

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2025