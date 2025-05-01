Political Leaders Visit Pahalgam Terror Victim’s Family In Uttar Pradesh

A wave of political presence swept through the residence of slain Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi today, as leaders across party lines arrived to offer condolences and support to the grieving family.

Bihar Governor Mohammad Arif Khan visited the family to express solidarity, meeting Shubham’s wife Aishwarya and other relatives. He spent time speaking with them, listening quietly as the family recounted their loss.

Shortly after, Leader of Opposition Vasant Rahul Gandhi arrived with his team. He assured the family that he would personally write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to declare Shubham Dwivedi a martyr. In a symbolic gesture of support, Rahul Gandhi also arranged a phone conversation between Shubham’s wife and father with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Speaking to them directly, Priyanka echoed Rahul’s commitment and promised to raise the matter at the highest level.

Aishwarya, Shubham’s widow, speaking through tears, appealed to the Indian government on camera. “They did not give us even five seconds before killing. India must not talk to such people—it should act,” she said firmly, calling for decisive retaliation rather than dialogue.

The family continues to demand recognition for Shubham’s sacrifice, as political momentum around the case builds.

