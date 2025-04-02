‘Political Muslims’: Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Slams Those Opposing Waqf Amendment Bill

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams strongly criticized the opposition for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. He expressed that poor Muslims have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the situation as "70 saal vs Modi Karyakal" (PM Modi’s tenure versus the past 70 years).

PM Modi’s Vision for Poor Muslims

Shams emphasized that the central government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is committed to bringing poor Muslims into the mainstream. He stated that the proposed amendment bill has been named ‘Ummeed’ (Hope) to reflect this commitment.

“Poor Muslims have hopes from PM Modi, and that is why we have named this amendment bill as ‘Ummeed’. Union minister Kiren Rijiju is the ray of hope. PM Modi’s government has decided that it will bring the poor Muslims into the mainstream. It is ’70 saal Vs Modi Karyakal’,” Shams said while speaking to ANI.

Allegations Against the Opposition

Shams launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing them of exploiting Waqf resources over the past 70 years. He claimed that they misused funds meant for poor Muslims and were now spreading fear among the community by misleading them about the bill’s implications.

“They (the opposition) looted the Waqf. They looted the rights of the poor. They are scaring the Muslims by saying that mosques will be taken away. Those who are opposing are not Muslims. They are political Muslims of Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP, and Janata Dal. There are NGOs and committees behind them, such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the Muslim Personal Law Board, who want to go to the Rajya Sabha through a backdoor. All of them are Waqf beneficiaries. They are worried that it would be taken away from them. They are worried because it will be taken away from the rich. We are sure that PM Modi will pass the Waqf Amendment Bill and give the poor Muslims their rights,” he asserted.

Parliamentary Proceedings on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be introduced in Parliament today. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress have directed their MPs to be present for the session. The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour, followed by an 8-hour discussion, which could be extended if necessary.

In anticipation of the heated debate, allies of both BJP and Congress have also asked their MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament on April 2 and 3. Meanwhile, the opposition remains firm in its stance against the bill. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Dharmendra Yadav has instructed all SP MPs in the Lok Sabha to attend the discussion and oppose the bill.

Background of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year. To ensure thorough scrutiny, a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), chaired by Jagdambika Pal, was formed to review its provisions.

The proposed amendment aims to refine the existing Waqf Act, 1995, to enhance the management and regulation of Waqf properties. Key changes include renaming the Act, redefining the scope of Waqf, improving registration procedures, and incorporating technology for better record-keeping.

The original Waqf Act, 1995, was enacted to oversee Waqf properties, but concerns have been raised about mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The new amendments seek to address these issues and ensure better governance of Waqf assets.