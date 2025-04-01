Political Parties In Kerala In A Fix Over KCBC Call On Waqf Amendment Bill

With local-body elections scheduled for the end of the year and assembly elections in 2026, political parties in Kerala find themselves caught in a difficult situation over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

With local-body elections scheduled for the end of the year and assembly elections in 2026, political parties in Kerala find themselves caught in a difficult situation over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has openly urged Members of Parliament from Kerala to support the bill in Parliament, putting Kerala Congress factions in a tight spot.

Both the Kerala Congress (M) and the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph now face a tough choice—either align with their respective political coalitions or stand with their core Christian voter base. The KCBC’s strong stance has left these parties scrambling to find a balanced response, as taking a firm decision on the Church’s demand is proving to be a complex task.

KCBC’s Call Gains Support from BJP, But Puts Kerala Congress in a Fix

The KCBC’s appeal has been welcomed by key BJP leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. However, leaders of the Kerala Congress factions have so far refrained from making any clear statements.

Jose K Mani, chairman of KC (M) and a Rajya Sabha MP, told reporters that he would comment on the bill only after getting a clearer understanding of its provisions. Similarly, Kottayam MP and Kerala Congress (Joseph) deputy chairman K Francis George expressed that the party would wait for the recommendations of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) before making any public statements.

“We will convey our opinion once we receive details of the new bill. The UDF and the INDIA bloc will take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Conflicting Interests Within Kerala Congress Factions

Although the Kerala Congress factions privately acknowledge the KCBC’s concerns, they find it challenging to take a position that contradicts the stance of the political fronts they are allied with. A leader from the Joseph faction admitted that the situation is difficult, adding that the party would convene a meeting soon to discuss the matter.

For the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction, the hope is that the UDF will not take a position that directly contradicts the KCBC’s stance, as doing so could prove detrimental in Christian-dominated areas such as Central Travancore.

Meanwhile, KC (M) believes that the Munambam land dispute is a major reason behind the Catholic Church’s support for the Waqf Bill. Party leaders have reiterated their commitment to supporting the Church on this issue.

“We will verify the legal feasibility of an amendment in the bill addressing the Munambam issue, as the bill does not have retrospective effect. Moreover, we will support the legislation if it addresses any undemocratic aspects of the current act,” a top KC (M) leader said.

Strategies to Navigate the Political Crossroads

While the Kerala Congress factions remain cautious about their public stance on the bill, they are also exploring alternative strategies to navigate the political landscape. One of these strategies involves reaching out to members of the Christian community who may hold differing views on the Church hierarchy’s perceived pro-BJP stance.

Additionally, the party is working to address various issues raised by the Church, including concerns over falling natural rubber prices, human-wildlife conflicts, buffer zones, and the Mullaperiyar dam. By shifting public focus to these pressing matters, the party hopes to maintain its voter base while avoiding direct confrontation with its political allies.

As political tensions rise over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Kerala’s Congress factions must carefully weigh their decisions. With elections on the horizon, how they navigate this issue could have a significant impact on their political future in the state.