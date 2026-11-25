A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced three BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) leader CV Dhanaraj, who was hacked to death outside his home in Kannur in front of his wife and mother. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each on the convicts and directed that the total amount of ₹15 lakh, upon recovery, be paid as compensation to Dhanaraj’s legal heirs. The murder took place in July 2016 at Ramanthali, where a group of assailants allegedly followed Dhanaraj on motorcycles before attacking him with sharp weapons.

The three convicts are TP Biju (A1), M Vipin (A2) and M Vaishakh (A3). Additional District and Sessions Judge KN Prasanth at Taliparamba had convicted them under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and common intention. They were also found guilty of criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Kerala court rejects leniency, cites brutality of political murder

While deciding the sentence, the Kerala court took particular note of the brutality of the attack and the fact that Dhanaraj was killed in front of his family members. “The accused were armed with deadly weapons and slashed the deceased with deadly injuries at his residence before his family members, culminating in his brutal murder. Regrettably, the accused act cut the roots of humanity driven by blind partisanship and political hostility. Political violence does not deserve any mercy in a democratic republic. Thus there is no scope for misplaced sympathy and the punishment should not be too lenient to serve the ends of justice,” the court observed.

The court sentenced the three men to life imprisonment, along with additional sentences for the other offences. Their sentences for these offences will run consecutively, taking the total additional imprisonment to five years and four months. It also recommended further compensation for Dhanaraj’s family through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Kerala court calls killing pre-planned, condemns political violence

The Kerala court described the murder as a pre-planned political killing and said the accused had been used as pawns. “No doubt in mind that it is a case of pre-planned political murder and the accused were used as pawns. In a constitutional democracy, the political differences are expected to be resolved through debate, persuasion and democratic process, but not through violence. When political rivalry allegedly crosses the boundary of lawful dissent and manifests itself in a violent assault, the criminal justice system is called upon to determine the line of conduct,” it said.

The prosecution had demanded the maximum punishment, pointing to the brutality of the crime and the convicts’ criminal antecedents. The defence, however, sought a lesser sentence, citing their family circumstances and chances of reformation.

Kerala court rules murder does not qualify for death penalty

Despite the severity of the crime, the Kerala court held that it did not fall under the ‘rarest of rare’ category required for capital punishment.

“Even though the crime was committed in a ruthless manner, in the presence of family members, and the accused are habitual offenders, it will not meet the test of rarest of rare. The balance sheet of aggravating and mitigating circumstances does not compel the capital punishment,” the court said.

Kerala court had convicted three, acquitted 16 others

Dhanaraj was the secretary of the CPI(M)’s Ezhimala branch and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). He was murdered in July 2016 near his residence in Ramanthali, Kannur.

Twenty people were originally named as accused. However, the trial proceeded against 19 after the 12th accused was killed in a separate incident. The trial began in September 2025.

On November 23, the Kerala court convicted Biju, Vipin and Vaishakh while acquitting the remaining 16 accused of all charges. Wednesday’s sentencing followed that conviction.

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