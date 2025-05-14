Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: Coimbatore Court Sentences Nine Accused to Life Imprisonment Till Death

A Coimbatore court sentenced nine men to life imprisonment till death in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case involving gang rape, extortion, and political controversy. The verdict, welcomed by MK Stalin and actor Vijay, reignited a DMK-AIADMK war of words over women's

In a landmark judgment that reverberated across Tamil Nadu, a Coimbatore court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced nine men to life imprisonment till death in the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for survivors of sexual violence.

Conviction in Shocking 2019 Pollachi Case

The case, which came to light in 2019, involved gang rape, filming of sexual crimes, and extortion of multiple women in Pollachi — a quiet town located around 44 km from Coimbatore. The sexual crimes reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2018, but were exposed after a 19-year-old college student filed a complaint in February 2019.

The survivor alleged that she was assaulted inside a car by a man she had befriended, who filmed the act and threatened to release the video. The investigation later revealed this was a pattern — the accused targeted young college-going women, lured them, sexually assaulted them in cars or secluded locations, filmed the acts, and used the footage for blackmail.

Life Imprisonment and ₹85 Lakh Compensation

Delivering the judgment, Coimbatore Women’s Court judge R Nandhini Devi sentenced all nine accused to life imprisonment until the end of their natural life. The court also ordered a total compensation of ₹85 lakh to the eight women survivors who bravely testified.

Convicted Accused and Charges

The nine convicted men are:

N Rishwanth alias Sabarirajan (26)

K Thirunavukkarasu (28)

N Sathish (30)

T Vasanthakumar (25)

R Manivannan alias Mani (31)

K Arulanantham (34)

P Babu alias ‘Bike’ Babu (27)

Haronimus Paul (29)

M Arunkumar (29)

They were found guilty under IPC Sections 376D (gang rape) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), among others. According to Special Public Prosecutor V Surendra Mohan, the court agreed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s demand for life imprisonment till death.

The accused were brought to court from Salem Central Prison under tight security, where they had been held since 2019. During the trial, they appeared via video conferencing. The prosecution examined 48 witnesses and submitted over 240 documents and 400 electronic evidence, including forensic-validated assault videos.

No Leniency Despite Plea

The defence appealed for leniency citing the convicts’ young age and the condition of their elderly parents. However, the court rejected the plea and imposed maximum punishment.

Case’s Political Fallout

The case became politically charged when it was revealed that one of the accused, Arulanantham, was a functionary of the AIADMK, the ruling party at the time of the crime. Following the backlash, AIADMK expelled him from the party.

Initially investigated by the Pollachi police, the case was transferred to CB-CID, and then handed over to the CBI in March 2019, after then-Coimbatore SP R Pandiarajan came under fire for revealing the complainant’s identity, a move that drew massive criticism from women’s rights activists.

DMK vs AIADMK Political Blame Game

The verdict rekindled the political blame game between DMK and AIADMK. Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed the court’s decision and indirectly slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, who was CM when the crime occurred.

“Justice has been served for the atrocities committed by the wicked criminals including the AIADMK functionary,” Stalin said in a post on X. “Those sirs who tried to protect the guilty in the AIADMK should feel ashamed.”

Responding, Palaniswami claimed that all accused were arrested during his tenure and emphasized that his administration promptly handed over the probe to CBI, ensuring justice.

“All offenders were arrested during the previous AIADMK regime. I ordered an impartial CBI probe. The women have received justice today,” he said, adding, “The AIADMK will expose the DMK in 2026. Then, DMK will hang its head in shame.”

Actor Vijay Supports the Verdict

TVK leader and actor Vijay, who recently entered Tamil Nadu politics, also welcomed the verdict. He commended the survivors for their courage, saying the judgment would bring them solace and demonstrate that justice prevails.