Pope Francis Funeral: World Leaders Join Mourners At St Peter’s Square In Vatican City

Pope Francis is being laid to rest on Saturday after a big funeral mass at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City. It's a heavy day for millions of people around the world as they say goodbye to a man who touched so many lives.

Pope Francis is being laid to rest on Saturday after a big funeral mass at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City. It's a heavy day for millions.

Pope Francis is being laid to rest on Saturday after a big funeral mass at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City. It’s a heavy day for millions of people around the world as they say goodbye to a man who touched so many lives.

Top world leaders — presidents, prime ministers, even royalty — have flown in to be part of the final farewell.

Trump Shows Up to Pay His Respects

One of the most talked-about guests is US President Donald Trump, who arrived with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Trump, who often disagreed with the Pope on different issues, said before flying to Rome that he was going to the funeral “out of respect” for the late pontiff.

Despite their differences, Trump made it clear he wanted to honor the man who had such a huge influence on the world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leaders From Around the World Come Together

More than 50 heads of state and top leaders are in the crowd. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is there too, along with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, and Argentine President Javier Milei.

The mix of faces from all over the globe shows just how big an impact Pope Francis had, not just on Catholics, but on people everywhere.

A Special Goodbye Ride for the Pope

The Vatican has planned a special moment for the Pope’s final journey. His coffin will be placed on a popemobile — the same one he used during his trip to the Philippines in 2015.

The vehicle’s been fixed up so that everyone lining the nearly 4-kilometre (2.5-mile) route from St Peter’s Basilica can see him one last time. It’s a way for people to feel close to him, even now.

India’s Tribute to Pope Francis

India is also paying its respects. On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Basilica of St Peter to honor the Pope.

“President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at Basilica of St Peter in Vatican City,” her office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

She wasn’t alone — Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian, and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza were with her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a tribute online, posting, “Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society.”