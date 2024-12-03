Pope Francis May Visit India Soon, Says Goa Minister

Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho says Pope Francis may visit India sooner than expected, with Goa likely on his itinerary. The visit follows PM Modi's invitation during the G7 summit.

Goa’s Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho recently hinted that Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, may visit India sooner than expected. His statement comes amid preparations for the ongoing decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier in Old Goa.

In a discussion with journalists on Tuesday, Godinho revealed that Goa is going to feature on the itinerary of the Pope during his India visit. He recalled to the public the invitation extended to Pope Francis by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Godinho said this invitation was made during the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, during June 2023.

He claimed that it was now “a foregone conclusion” the Pope was coming to India and, therefore, had everyone in Goa excited.

“You may recall that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Pope Francis. Now, I think it is a foregone conclusion that we can expect him to visit India sooner than expected,” Godinho remarked.

St. Xavier’s Relics: A Symbol Of Unity

Godinho was speaking after attending a religious mass in Old Goa during the ongoing exposition of St. Francis Xavier’s relics. The event is a big celebration of Goa’s patron saint, drawing people from all walks of life- religious and otherwise, and important for the cultural calendar as well.

Godinho revealed that the Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Tagle had appreciated the exemplary way in which the exposition was organized. Tagle assured Godinho that he would tell Pope Francis how important the event was. It is an assurance that will go a long way to persuade the Pope to visit India soon.

“After seeing the preparations for the decennial exposition of St. Xavier’s relics, Cardinal Luis Tagle said he will convey all this to Pope Francis. This will send a message to him and encourage him to visit our country,” Godinho said.

Goa’s Role In Pope Francis’ Visit

The minister was confident that if the Pope were to visit India, Goa would certainly feature in his list. “I am sure that our prime minister will make it happen, and if the Pope comes to India, Goa will certainly be on his itinerary, which all of us are eagerly awaiting,” he said.

Speaking about the religious celebrations underway, Godinho stressed the unifying character of the decennial exposition. The event that began last month has brought people of all communities together, something the Vatican delegation, led by Cardinal Luis Tagle, is pleased with. Godinho pointed out that there is a universal message embodied in the relics of St. Francis Xavier, “This particular feast and the relics of St. Francis Xavier carry a message for all humankind: ultimately, we are all one.”

