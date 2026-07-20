Posing As Husband’s Friends, Delhi Robbers Ask For Tea; Hold Family Hostage And Flee With Rs 9 Lakh, Jewellery

A gang posing as visitors allegedly held a woman and her three children hostage inside their home in northeast Delhi before escaping with around Rs 9 lakh in cash, jewellery and the CCTV system’s digital video recorder (DVR), police said. The robbery took place at the New Usmanpur residence of social activist Harishchandra, who was away when the accused struck. Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements before and after the crime.

Investigation into Delhi robbery focuses on CCTV trail after gang removes DVR

Reportedly, police said the robbers spent nearly an hour inside the Delhi house, searching room after room before fleeing through the rear gate. Besides cash worth around Rs 9 lakh and jewellery, the gang allegedly took away the DVR connected to the home’s CCTV cameras, apparently to wipe out evidence that could help identify them.

After the accused fled, the family managed to alert Delhi Police. Teams reached the spot and began collecting evidence. Officers are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to reconstruct the suspects’ route and establish how they entered and escaped. Further investigation is underway.

How Delhi family was tricked into opening the door to strangers

As per reports, police said the gang carefully planned its entry into the house. At around 1:30 pm, the suspects first called Harishchandra and claimed they had come to meet him. He told them he was not at home and said they should have called before visiting.

Soon afterwards, his phone switched off because of a low battery. Police said the suspects then approached his wife and three children and allegedly claimed that Harishchandra had asked them to let the visitors inside and serve them tea while he was on his way home. Believing the claim, the family allowed the men into the Delhi residence.

Armed men hold Delhi woman and children hostage during hour-long ordeal

According to reports, the situation changed moments after the men entered the house. The gang allegedly overpowered the woman and her three children, tied their hands with ropes and stuffed bandages into their mouths so they could not raise an alarm.

Family members later told police that the suspects were armed and repeatedly pointed guns at them throughout the ordeal. The accused continued searching the Delhi house while keeping the family hostage before making their escape with the stolen cash, jewellery and DVR. Police are continuing the investigation to identify those involved in the Delhi robbery.

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