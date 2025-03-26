Home
‘Potty Badmash’ Caught: Delhi’s Own ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Pickpocket And Knifer Who Outwitted Cops Arrested

A 27-year-old pickpocket and knifer, infamously known as Delhi's 'Potty Badmash,' has finally been caught by the police. For years, he had been escaping law enforcement using an unusual and disgusting tactic—defecating in his pants to create a stench so unbearable that officers hesitated to catch him.

A 27-year-old pickpocket and knifer, infamously known as Delhi’s ‘Potty Badmash,’ has finally been caught by the police. For years, he had been escaping law enforcement using an unusual and disgusting tactic—defecating in his pants to create a stench so unbearable that officers hesitated to catch him. However, his luck ran out on March 24 when police came prepared with gloves and masks to ensure he didn’t escape this time.

Who Is Delhi’s ‘Potty Badmash,’

According to the police, a patrolling team spotted the suspect, identified as Deepak, behaving suspiciously near Eidgah Park. As soon as he saw the officers approaching, he attempted to flee, knowing he was wanted for several crimes.

“Teams gave him a chase and pinned him down. As expected, Deepak deployed his infamous ‘filth plan’ but the officers, equipped with gloves and masks, thwarted his last-ditch effort and took him into custody,” said an officer.

The ‘Lucky’ Knife and Criminal Past

Upon searching him, the police recovered a knife, which Deepak claimed was his “lucky charm.” The officers weren’t surprised by his possession of the weapon, as he had been involved in multiple knife-related crimes in the past.

Deepak had been using his stomach-churning tactic for years to avoid arrest, making it difficult for officers to hold him. This time, however, the police were determined not to let him escape.

A History of Crimes Across Delhi

Following his arrest, Deepak was taken to Sadar Bazar Police Station, where a case was registered against him under the Arms Act. During interrogation, he admitted to multiple mobile thefts, pickpocketing incidents, and violent knife-related crimes across different parts of the city.

Police records reveal that Deepak has more than half a dozen cases registered against him at various police stations in North and Central Delhi. His criminal activities have made him one of the most wanted pickpockets in the region.

Police Preparedness Led to His Capture

In the past, Deepak’s foul strategy had successfully helped him avoid getting caught, as police personnel would be repelled by the strong stench he created. However, this time, law enforcement officials had anticipated his actions and took necessary precautions to ensure his arrest.

With Deepak now behind bars, police officials hope that they have put an end to his notorious reign of pickpocketing and knife attacks in Delhi. Investigations are still ongoing, and authorities are looking into his past cases to determine if there are any additional charges that can be brought against him.

