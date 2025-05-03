Power Shutdown In Tamil Nadu Today: List Of Affected Areas And Timings – District-Wise Update

To ensure proper maintenance and safety of electrical infrastructure, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced planned power outages in various districts across the state today. The power cuts are essential for monthly maintenance and other substation works. Authorities have shared the list of areas and time slots in advance to help the public plan accordingly.
Tiruvannamalai District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 2 PM
Electricity will be suspended today in the following areas due to maintenance work:
-
Vengikal
-
Usambadi
-
Durgai Nammayanthal
-
Vada Andapattu
-
Vada Arasampattu
-
Kili Nachipattu
-
Nochchimalai
-
Malappambadi
-
South Arasampattu
-
Vallivakai
-
Kiliyapattu
-
Sananandhal
-
Kunniyanthal
-
Kalasthambadi
-
Sadayanodai
-
Kunnumurinji
-
Cherianthal
-
Thamarai Nagar
-
Aadaiyur
-
Mallavadi
-
Naidumangalam and surrounding areas
Dindigul District – Power Outage Time Notified
Residents in the Sengurichi area and the following places will experience power cuts:
-
Rajakkapatti
-
Tukailaipatti
-
Siluvathur
-
V.T. Patti
-
V.S. Kottai
-
Markampatti
-
V. Mettupatti
-
Thethampatti
-
Kambiliyampatti
-
Kattupatti
-
Sengurichi
-
S. Kurumbapatti
Tiruppur District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 4 PM
Due to planned maintenance, power supply will be interrupted in the following areas:
-
Avinasi
-
Velayudhampalayam
-
Uppilipalayam
-
Karumapalayam
-
Sempiyanallur
-
Chinneripalayam
-
Nambiampalayam
-
Vettuvapalayam
-
Palankarai
-
Srinivasapuram
-
Muthuchettipalayam
-
Kamaraj Nagar
-
Choolai
-
Madathupalayam
-
Sevoor Road
-
VOC Colony
-
Avinasi Kaikattipudur
-
Sakthi Nagar
-
Rayampalayam
-
S.P. Apparel
-
Kumaran Colony
-
Rakhiyapalayam
Thiruvarur District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 2 PM
TANGEDCO has informed of outages in these locations:
-
Alamkottai
-
Kandidampettai
-
Keezhathiruppalakudi
-
Bainganadu
-
Melamaravakadu
-
Asesam
-
Paravakottai
-
Injikudi
-
Poonthottam
-
Kambur
-
Pulivalam
-
Koopachickottai
-
Kudur
-
Naranamangalam
-
Mangudi
-
CWSS Thiruvarur and surrounding areas
Correction – Additional Affected Areas
As per updated reports, power will also be cut in these locations:
-
Akkaiyyanaidu Road
-
Water Tank
-
Muslim Street
-
M.P.C. Road
-
Kadapadirang Road
-
Stewartpet First and Second Streets
-
M.G.R. Street
-
Alamaram Street
-
K.C. Chetty Street
-
Kandappan Nayakkar Street
-
Kandasamy Street
-
Hospital Street Alley
Nellai District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 5 PM
Due to road expansion near the Samadhanapuram Substation and Murugankurichi power line, power will be off in the following areas:
-
Palai Women’s Police Station to Murugankurichi Signal
-
Tiruchendur Road
-
Palai Market
-
Mulikulam
-
South Bazaar
-
Gopalaswamy Temple area
-
Shiva Temple area
-
Ayirathamman Temple area
-
Sangili Andavar Temple area
-
Pattu Pillayar Temple area and nearby localities
