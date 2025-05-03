Power Shutdown In Tamil Nadu Today: List Of Affected Areas And Timings – District-Wise Update

Scheduled power shutdowns will affect parts of Tamil Nadu today due to maintenance. Check affected areas in Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Thiruvarur, and Nellai.

To ensure proper maintenance and safety of electrical infrastructure, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced planned power outages in various districts across the state today. The power cuts are essential for monthly maintenance and other substation works. Authorities have shared the list of areas and time slots in advance to help the public plan accordingly.

Tiruvannamalai District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 2 PM

Electricity will be suspended today in the following areas due to maintenance work:

Vengikal

Durgai Nammayanthal

Vada Andapattu

Vada Arasampattu

Kili Nachipattu

Nochchimalai

Malappambadi

South Arasampattu

Vallivakai

Kiliyapattu

Sananandhal

Kunniyanthal

Kalasthambadi

Sadayanodai

Kunnumurinji

Cherianthal

Thamarai Nagar

Aadaiyur

Mallavadi

Naidumangalam and surrounding areas

Dindigul District – Power Outage Time Notified

Residents in the Sengurichi area and the following places will experience power cuts:

Rajakkapatti

Tukailaipatti

Siluvathur

V.T. Patti

V.S. Kottai

Markampatti

V. Mettupatti

Thethampatti

Kambiliyampatti

Kattupatti

Sengurichi

S. Kurumbapatti

Tiruppur District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 4 PM

Due to planned maintenance, power supply will be interrupted in the following areas:

Avinasi

Velayudhampalayam

Uppilipalayam

Karumapalayam

Sempiyanallur

Chinneripalayam

Nambiampalayam

Vettuvapalayam

Palankarai

Srinivasapuram

Muthuchettipalayam

Kamaraj Nagar

Choolai

Madathupalayam

Sevoor Road

VOC Colony

Avinasi Kaikattipudur

Sakthi Nagar

Rayampalayam

S.P. Apparel

Kumaran Colony

Rakhiyapalayam

Thiruvarur District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 2 PM

TANGEDCO has informed of outages in these locations:

Alamkottai

Kandidampettai

Keezhathiruppalakudi

Bainganadu

Melamaravakadu

Asesam

Paravakottai

Injikudi

Poonthottam

Kambur

Pulivalam

Koopachickottai

Kudur

Naranamangalam

Mangudi

CWSS Thiruvarur and surrounding areas

Correction – Additional Affected Areas

As per updated reports, power will also be cut in these locations:

Akkaiyyanaidu Road

Water Tank

Muslim Street

M.P.C. Road

Kadapadirang Road

Stewartpet First and Second Streets

M.G.R. Street

Alamaram Street

K.C. Chetty Street

Kandappan Nayakkar Street

Kandasamy Street

Hospital Street Alley

Nellai District – Power Outage from 9 AM to 5 PM

Due to road expansion near the Samadhanapuram Substation and Murugankurichi power line, power will be off in the following areas:

Palai Women’s Police Station to Murugankurichi Signal

Tiruchendur Road

Palai Market

Mulikulam

South Bazaar

Gopalaswamy Temple area

Shiva Temple area

Ayirathamman Temple area

Sangili Andavar Temple area

Pattu Pillayar Temple area and nearby localities

