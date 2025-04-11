Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead

A powerful storm hit Bihar, killing 58 people and damaging homes, crops, and power lines. Nalanda district suffered the most with 23 deaths, says DM Shashank Shubhankar.

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead


A severe storm accompanied by heavy rainfall and lightning strikes swept across Bihar on Thursday, causing widespread damage and claiming 58 lives, with Nalanda district suffering the highest number of casualties.

According to officials, 35 people died due to falling trees or collapsing walls, while 23 others were killed by lightning across various districts. Nalanda alone reported 23 deaths, including 22 from physical structures collapsing and one due to lightning.

Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar confirmed the grim toll, saying, “Most of the families have already received the Rs 4 lakh compensation, and the remaining will get it by Friday afternoon, as per Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s directions.”

The DM further stated that three to four injured individuals are being treated at Sadar Hospital, and major destruction was observed in homes, crops, and public infrastructure. “We’ve recorded five livestock deaths, and our teams are still reviewing damage to smaller animals,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The storm badly affected infrastructure, especially in Nalanda. Over 18 km of power lines were damaged, 300+ electric poles uprooted, and multiple transformers destroyed. The electricity department has deployed 42 teams for restoration, and tree removal from blocked roads is underway.

To maintain water supply, ten generators were brought in overnight, with more expected. The DM emphasized that commercial property damage is not covered under compensation — only residential and personal losses qualify.

“The administration is working on a war footing to make sure no one is left behind,” Shubhankar said.

Beyond Nalanda, the storm caused deaths in multiple districts:

  • Bhojpur: 5 deaths

  • Gaya: 3 deaths

  • Gopalganj, Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna, Muzaffarpur: 1 death each

The 23 lightning-related deaths were spread across:

  • Siwan (4), Jamui (3), Saharsa (2), Araria (2), Saran (2)

  • Patna, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Arwal, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Munger, Katihar, Bhagalpur (1 each)

The state government has promised further assessment and aid as required.

ALSO READ: ‘Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?’ Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming BJP-AIADMK Alliance

Filed under

Bihar lightning deaths Bihar storm deaths heavy rain in Bihar Nalanda storm damage

Stahelski got his start d

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring...
A software engineer was f

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument...
MS Dhoni has officially r

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns
newsx

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning
newsx

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead
Tirumala Tirupati Devasth

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring...

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument With His Female Friend

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument...

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’

Entertainment

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide