Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM): How Workers Earning Below ₹15,000 Can Secure ₹3,000 Monthly Pension After 60, Check Eligibility

For millions of workers in India’s unorganised sector, retirement often comes without financial security. With no access to provident funds or structured pension systems, daily wage earners, street vendors, and small workers are left to depend on uncertain savings.

To address this gap, the government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, a scheme designed to ensure a fixed monthly income after the age of 60.

Launched in 2019, the scheme targets workers who fall outside formal social security nets such as EPF or NPS. It covers a wide range of occupations from construction labourers and agricultural workers to domestic helpers and small shop owners bringing them under a structured pension system for the first time.

PM-SYM: How the ₹3,000 Pension Scheme Works

The PM-SYM is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme that encourages workers to save small amounts during their earning years. In return, subscribers receive a guaranteed monthly pension of ₹3,000 after turning 60.

The model is simple: the worker contributes a fixed amount every month, and the government matches that contribution equally. Over time, this pooled contribution builds a pension fund that ensures steady income in old age. The scheme is aimed at making retirement planning accessible even for those with low and irregular incomes.

Who Is Eligible for PM-SYM?

To enroll in the scheme, workers must meet specific criteria:

Age between 18 and 40 years

Monthly income of ₹15,000 or less

Must be working in the unorganised sector

Should not be a member of EPF, ESIC, or NPS

Must have a savings bank account and Aadhaar

The contribution amount depends on the age at entry. Younger subscribers pay less for instance, an 18-year-old contributes around ₹55 per month, while someone joining at 40 contributes about ₹200 monthly. The government contributes an equal amount, effectively doubling the savings.

PM-SYM: How to Apply for the Scheme

Enrollment in PM-SYM is designed to be simple and accessible. Workers can:

Visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for assisted registration

Apply online through the official PM-SYM portal

With nearly four lakh CSCs across India, even workers in remote areas can easily sign up. As per government data, over 52.5 lakh people have already enrolled in the scheme as of March 2026, indicating rising awareness.

Key Benefits of PM-SYM

The scheme offers multiple advantages for workers who lack formal retirement support:

Assured ₹3,000 monthly pension after the age of 60

Equal contribution by the government, reducing financial burden

Low and flexible monthly payments based on age

Accessible enrollment through offline and online channels

Financial security and dignity in old age

PM-SYM: A Step Towards Social Security for All

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) is a significant step toward expanding India’s social security net. By turning small, regular contributions into a guaranteed pension, the scheme offers a practical solution for millions of workers who otherwise face an uncertain future after retirement.

For those earning below ₹15,000 a month, it presents an opportunity to build a stable financial cushion ensuring that old age is not marked by dependency, but by security and peace of mind.

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