Prakriti Lamsal’s Death At KIIT University: Ex-Boyfriend In Custody Amid Harassment Allegations

In a tragic incident that has shaken Bhubaneswar, 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at KIIT University, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the evening of February 16, 2025. The young woman’s death has been reportedly linked to harassment by her ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

A leaked audio clip that has gone viral on social media has shed light on the verbal abuse Lamsal allegedly endured from Srivastava. In the disturbing audio, Srivastava can be heard repeatedly hurling expletives and insults, while Lamsal is heard crying and attempting to defend herself. Friends and acquaintances of the deceased have now come forward, alleging that the harassment was not just verbal but also physical and mental, with Srivastava reportedly inflicting pressure on her during their three-year relationship.

As the investigation unfolds, allegations have also emerged regarding the negligence of KIIT University officials. Sources close to Lamsal’s friends have claimed that the student had sought help from the university’s International Relations Office (IRO) just a month before her tragic death. Despite multiple attempts to find support, the university’s lack of response reportedly contributed to her mounting distress.

University’s Clarification

In response to the incident, KIIT University officials have expressed condolences while asserting that Lamsal’s death resulted from a personal dispute. The university’s registrar, Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, stated that the tragic event was linked to a strained relationship. The university also issued an official statement confirming that they had immediately informed the police, who have taken Srivastava into custody for questioning. “It is believed that the student may have taken this step following a personal dispute/issue between them,” the statement added.

As a precautionary measure, the university has declared “sine die” for all international students from Nepal, directing them to vacate the campus immediately. Over 500 students were instructed to board buses and were dropped off at various railway stations to make their way home.

Tried To Flee

In a twist to the case, Srivastava attempted to flee Bhubaneswar after the incident. Social media users shared an image of a flight ticket booked in Srivastava’s name, with a departure from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The ticket, dated February 16, indicated a flight scheduled to depart just hours after Lamsal’s death. However, Srivastava was apprehended by Bhubaneswar police before he could leave, and authorities have since charged him with harassment.

Bhubaneswar’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pinak Mishra, assured the public that the investigation is proceeding with utmost seriousness. “We have seized all relevant materials, including mobile phones and laptops, to ensure no evidence is tampered with. Our team has been in close contact with both students and university officials to understand the full scope of this case,” Mishra said. He confirmed that the next steps will follow after a thorough post-mortem examination.

Prakriti Lamsal’s death has left the university community in shock, with fellow students expressing anger and grief over the apparent abuse she suffered. As the investigation progresses, the hope is that justice will be served for the young woman whose promising future was tragically cut short.

