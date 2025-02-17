Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Prakriti Lamsal’s Death At KIIT University: Ex-Boyfriend In Custody Amid Harassment Allegations

Prakriti Lamsal’s Death At KIIT University: Ex-Boyfriend In Custody Amid Harassment Allegations

While KIIT University officials claim her death was due to a personal dispute, the case has sparked an ongoing investigation, with Srivastava in custody and accusations of negligence directed at the institution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Prakriti Lamsal’s Death At KIIT University: Ex-Boyfriend In Custody Amid Harassment Allegations


In a tragic incident that has shaken Bhubaneswar, 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at KIIT University, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the evening of February 16, 2025. The young woman’s death has been reportedly linked to harassment by her ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A leaked audio clip that has gone viral on social media has shed light on the verbal abuse Lamsal allegedly endured from Srivastava. In the disturbing audio, Srivastava can be heard repeatedly hurling expletives and insults, while Lamsal is heard crying and attempting to defend herself. Friends and acquaintances of the deceased have now come forward, alleging that the harassment was not just verbal but also physical and mental, with Srivastava reportedly inflicting pressure on her during their three-year relationship.

As the investigation unfolds, allegations have also emerged regarding the negligence of KIIT University officials. Sources close to Lamsal’s friends have claimed that the student had sought help from the university’s International Relations Office (IRO) just a month before her tragic death. Despite multiple attempts to find support, the university’s lack of response reportedly contributed to her mounting distress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

University’s Clarification

In response to the incident, KIIT University officials have expressed condolences while asserting that Lamsal’s death resulted from a personal dispute. The university’s registrar, Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, stated that the tragic event was linked to a strained relationship. The university also issued an official statement confirming that they had immediately informed the police, who have taken Srivastava into custody for questioning. “It is believed that the student may have taken this step following a personal dispute/issue between them,” the statement added.

As a precautionary measure, the university has declared “sine die” for all international students from Nepal, directing them to vacate the campus immediately. Over 500 students were instructed to board buses and were dropped off at various railway stations to make their way home.

Tried To Flee

In a twist to the case, Srivastava attempted to flee Bhubaneswar after the incident. Social media users shared an image of a flight ticket booked in Srivastava’s name, with a departure from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The ticket, dated February 16, indicated a flight scheduled to depart just hours after Lamsal’s death. However, Srivastava was apprehended by Bhubaneswar police before he could leave, and authorities have since charged him with harassment.

Bhubaneswar’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pinak Mishra, assured the public that the investigation is proceeding with utmost seriousness. “We have seized all relevant materials, including mobile phones and laptops, to ensure no evidence is tampered with. Our team has been in close contact with both students and university officials to understand the full scope of this case,” Mishra said. He confirmed that the next steps will follow after a thorough post-mortem examination.

Prakriti Lamsal’s death has left the university community in shock, with fellow students expressing anger and grief over the apparent abuse she suffered. As the investigation progresses, the hope is that justice will be served for the young woman whose promising future was tragically cut short.

ALSO READ: Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Filed under

KIIT University Prakriti Lamsal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Foundation Pledges Education Temples Across India

Adani Foundation Pledges Education Temples Across India

DA Case: Delhi High Court Asks Satyender Jain To Respond To ED’s Plea To Defer PMLA Trial Hearing

DA Case: Delhi High Court Asks Satyender Jain To Respond To ED’s Plea To Defer...

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh Jackpot – Full List Here!

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh...

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox