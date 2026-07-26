LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Pralhad Joshi has taken charge of the Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, while continuing to oversee three other key Union portfolios.

Pralhad Joshi as new education minister (Image: ANI)
Pralhad Joshi as new education minister (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 17:51 IST

Pralhad Joshi took charge of the Education Ministry on Sunday, stepping into a portfolio facing intense student anger over the NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. He was given the additional charge a day earlier after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers. Joshi said he would first understand the ministry’s functioning, ongoing work and key decisions before deciding what comes next.

Pralhad Joshi begins with a closer look at education ministry

As per reports, the new minister arrived in Delhi from Karnataka on Sunday morning and began attending meetings with senior officials. Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility, saying it was assigned to him “based in trust and belief”.

You Might Be Interested In

Education is “a new area of work” for him, Joshi said, adding that he was speaking to officials to understand the department before taking further steps. “The department is quite big and thus I will prioritise understanding it first and then delivering,” he told reporters.

Pralhad Joshi takes charge while retaining key portfolios

The change followed President Droupadi Murmu’s acceptance of Pradhan’s resignation on Saturday. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio.”

Along with Education, Pralhad Joshi will continue to handle Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. During the previous government, he served as Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi inherits ministry amid NEET protest fallout

Pradhan’s exit came after weeks of student protests over the NEET paper leak. He said he resigned in the interest of students and to prevent the protests over alleged examination irregularities from being exploited by “anti-national forces.”

The protests culminated in the Centre accepting the key demand of the Cockroach Janta Party-led movement. With Pralhad Joshi now at the helm, the Education Ministry faces the immediate task of dealing with the fallout of the examination controversy while the new minister gets familiar with its functioning.

Also Read: Owaisi-Akhilesh Alliance Against Yogi? AIMIM Chief Makes Big Offer Ahead Of UP Elections 2027    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?
Tags: home-hero-pos-3india news

RELATED News

Lata Gupta Named Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson After 2-Year Vacancy

Owaisi-Akhilesh Alliance Against Yogi? AIMIM Chief Makes Big Offer Ahead Of UP Elections 2027

Five Indian Seafarers Killed in Black Sea Attacks; Govt Urges Citizens to Assess Risks Before Taking Ship Jobs

Tej Pratap Yadav Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody: What Led to His Arrest After Patna Protest?

What Did PM Modi Say In 136th Mann Ki Baat? From Kusha Missile To BrahMos Deal And More

LATEST NEWS

Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films

Travelling to Nepal? Here’s What the New Rs 200 and Rs 500 Indian Currency Rules Mean

MSG vs BRM, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

PM Narendra Modi Hails Anahat Singh After Historic World Junior Squash Championship 2026 Triumph

IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is

Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record

The Hundred 2026: Kavya Maran Hints at Global Sunrisers Expansion, Says ‘I Don’t Think Anything Can Stop us Now’ | WATCH

2 Indians Missing After Merchant Ship Struck At Ukraine’s Odesa Port; Search Underway

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?
Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?
Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?
Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

QUICK LINKS