Prashant Kishor Bankipur By-Election Results Live Updates: RJD Maintains Lead Over BJP as 8 Round Counting Ends

Bankipur By-Election Results Live: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor has extended his lead over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha after the seventh round of counting in the Bankipur Assembly by-election here on Monday. After the eighth round of counting, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has upped his advantage over BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha to 4,556 votes in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, kind of in a steady way.

Who is Leading in Bankipur By-Election

So far Kishor is sitting with 15,637 votes, and Neeraj Kumar Sinha has got 11,081 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta comes in third spot with 2,991 votes. In total, 31 rounds of counting are scheduled before the final outcome is announced.

Even if BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha looks like he is falling behind Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, BJP workers in Patna still keep talking like a comeback is coming.

Party supporters were spotted prepping laddoos, but as if they are already marking a moment, celebrating what they expect will be Sinha’s win, after the counting gets done.

Who Are Top Candidates For Bankipur By-Election

The Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar has become one of the state’s most closely watched political contests. The BJP is trying to hold tight to its long fortress and the RJD is fighting to regain lost ground.

At the same time, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is making his electoral debut, eyeing to change Bihar’s political landscape. This makes the Bankipur by-election a crucial test for Jan Suraaj party after facing a big failure to win even one seat in the 2025 Assembly election.

Jan Suraaj has kept talking about governance, education, jobs and administrative reforms, not doing the usual caste-based political angle.

During the by-election, BJP did not have an exact candidate as its first choice was Abhishek Kumar Sinha, also known as Bunty, but due to family reasons, he pulled out just days after filing his nomination. The party struggled to find a replacement before the closing deadline.

Then the party selected a 32-year-old candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who has spent nearly two decades inside the organisation rather than in front of cameras, starting as a booth-level worker in 2006 and moving up through mandal general secretary and district Yuva Morcha roles along the way. He now heads the Narendra Bharti Mandal, named after his uncle, a Jan Sangh worker who died in 1984, so there’s a family connection to the party going back almost to its founding years in Bihar. His nomination drew a show of NDA strength, with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and other senior leaders joining his roadshow to the Collectorate.

Better known locally as Rekha Gupta, the 45-year-old is a businesswoman and social worker who has been a familiar face in Bankipur politics for years. She has served as State Treasurer of the Bihar Teli Sahu Sabha and previously contested the Deputy Mayor’s post in the Patna Municipal Corporation.

This is not her first tilt at the seat as she fought Bankipur on an RJD ticket in the November 2025 assembly election, finishing second with over 46,000 votes to Nabin’s roughly 98,000. With that seat now open, the RJD has fielded her again as the Mahagathbandhan’s candidate, betting on her established local network among women voters and the business community.

She holds a B.A. from a Hazaribagh-affiliated college and is married to Ranjay Kumar.

Bankipur, which falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, has long been considered a BJP stronghold. The seat has been represented by the BJP’s incumbent National President Nitin Nabin since 2010 and, before him, by his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, making it one of the party’s most established urban bastions in Bihar.

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