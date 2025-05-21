Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
Prashant Kishor Slams Bihar Leadership, Questions Welfare Promises

Political strategist and Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor launched a sharp attack on the ruling coalition in Bihar, questioning the timing and intent behind welfare announcements ahead of elections.

Speaking to the media, Kishor said, “A year ago there was the government of Nitish Kumar, Congress, and Tejashwi Yadav. Why did they stop the scheme then? They could have given the money at that time. They are just trying to fool the people as the election time is near.”

He challenged Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to provide clarity on the finances required for the promised schemes. “Ask Tejashwi Yadav to calculate the amount for the scheme and tell us how he will bring that much money,” Kishor said, implying the promises were financially unfeasible.

Criticising the political continuity in the state, Kishor remarked, “The people had seen 15 years of RJD-Congress rule, and now they are seeing Nitish Kumar for the last 20 days. There has been no transformation. Now, Bihar wants to see a change.”

Kishor’s comments come amid rising political temperatures in the state, where electoral alliances and populist promises have taken centre stage.

