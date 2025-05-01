Prashant Kishor Slams Parties Over Use of Caste Survey Data

Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has strongly criticised national political parties for what he described as the politicisation of the caste census issue.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has strongly criticised national political parties for what he described as the politicisation of the caste census issue. In a pointed statement, Kishor remarked that the debate surrounding the caste census has become more about political competition than meaningful reform.

Taking aim at both the BJP and Congress, Kishor questioned the intent behind their positions on the issue. “BJP is already in power in Bihar, and a caste census was conducted two years ago. What has the Bihar government done with those findings?” he asked, suggesting a lack of follow-through on the part of the ruling alliance.

He also targeted the Congress, stating, “Congress governs Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. Who is stopping Rahul Gandhi from initiating schemes based on caste data in these states?” Kishor accused Gandhi of showing sudden interest in caste-based reform, claiming it is driven more by electoral calculations than genuine concern for backward communities.

Calling out both sides, he alleged that the push for caste census is not aimed at uplifting marginalised communities but is being used as a strategy to stoke social tensions and polarise voters. “You are not conducting a caste census to help these communities. You are doing it to create communal disharmony for political gains,” Kishor stated.

His remarks come amid growing national discourse on caste enumeration, as various political parties pitch the idea as a tool for equitable policymaking. However, critics like Kishor warn against turning the exercise into an instrument of vote-bank politics.

