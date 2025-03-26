Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Prashant Kishor Will Not Join INDIA Bloc, Confirms Ahead Bihar Polls

Prashant Kishor Will Not Join INDIA Bloc, Confirms Ahead Bihar Polls

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections later this year, political parties are actively strategizing to strengthen their position. However, amid the growing political race, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has made it clear that he will not be joining the INDIA bloc.

Prashant Kishor Will Not Join INDIA Bloc, Confirms Ahead Bihar Polls


As Bihar gears up for assembly elections later this year, political parties are actively strategizing to strengthen their position. However, amid the growing political race, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has made it clear that he will not be joining the INDIA bloc. Instead, he has announced that his party will contest all 243 seats independently, ruling out any alliance with either the NDA or RJD.

No Ties with NDA or RJD

Prashant Kishor, a well-known political strategist turned politician, has asserted that his party will go solo in the upcoming elections. He firmly stated that Jan Suraaj Party will not align with any major political faction, including Nitish Kumar’s JDU, BJP-led NDA, or Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concerns Over Nitish Kumar’s Health

Apart from election strategies, Kishor has raised serious concerns regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s health. He has demanded that the state government release a medical bulletin regarding the CM’s mental well-being, claiming that there are growing doubts about his ability to govern effectively.

“If a medical bulletin is issued, it will clear any doubts in the minds of the public about Nitish Kumar’s mental fitness. But I am certain that he will not agree to this,” Kishor stated, as quoted by PTI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further alleged that Nitish Kumar is being kept away from public functions and press conferences to prevent scrutiny of his health. Kishor claimed that the CM has been forgetting the names of his own cabinet colleagues and even struggles to recall which district he is visiting during official tours.

A Tough Road Ahead for Bihar Politics

With Jan Suraaj Party opting for an independent fight, Bihar’s political landscape is set for a three-way contest between NDA, INDIA bloc, and Kishor’s party. Kishor’s criticisms of Nitish Kumar add a new dimension of debate in the election narrative, putting additional pressure on the ruling coalition.

Must Read: Bhupesh Baghel’s First Reaction To CBI Raid Says “Now CBI Has Come”

Filed under

Jan Suraj Prashant Kishor

newsx

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates
A Haryana man allegedly b

Husband’s Deadly Revenge: Haryana Man Buries Tenant Alive After Discovering Wife’s Affair
Odisha assembly witnessed

Congress MLAs Suspended: What Is Happening In Odisha Assembly? Explained
Trump's executive order e

Trump Cites India As Model In Executive Order Seeking To Overhaul US Election System
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minis

‘What Will BJP Do By Taking Over Masjids?’ Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

Husband’s Deadly Revenge: Haryana Man Buries Tenant Alive After Discovering Wife’s Affair

Husband’s Deadly Revenge: Haryana Man Buries Tenant Alive After Discovering Wife’s Affair

Congress MLAs Suspended: What Is Happening In Odisha Assembly? Explained

Congress MLAs Suspended: What Is Happening In Odisha Assembly? Explained

Trump Cites India As Model In Executive Order Seeking To Overhaul US Election System

Trump Cites India As Model In Executive Order Seeking To Overhaul US Election System

Entertainment

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk