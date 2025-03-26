As Bihar gears up for assembly elections later this year, political parties are actively strategizing to strengthen their position. However, amid the growing political race, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has made it clear that he will not be joining the INDIA bloc.

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections later this year, political parties are actively strategizing to strengthen their position. However, amid the growing political race, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has made it clear that he will not be joining the INDIA bloc. Instead, he has announced that his party will contest all 243 seats independently, ruling out any alliance with either the NDA or RJD.

No Ties with NDA or RJD

Prashant Kishor, a well-known political strategist turned politician, has asserted that his party will go solo in the upcoming elections. He firmly stated that Jan Suraaj Party will not align with any major political faction, including Nitish Kumar’s JDU, BJP-led NDA, or Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

Concerns Over Nitish Kumar’s Health

Apart from election strategies, Kishor has raised serious concerns regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s health. He has demanded that the state government release a medical bulletin regarding the CM’s mental well-being, claiming that there are growing doubts about his ability to govern effectively.

“If a medical bulletin is issued, it will clear any doubts in the minds of the public about Nitish Kumar’s mental fitness. But I am certain that he will not agree to this,” Kishor stated, as quoted by PTI.

He further alleged that Nitish Kumar is being kept away from public functions and press conferences to prevent scrutiny of his health. Kishor claimed that the CM has been forgetting the names of his own cabinet colleagues and even struggles to recall which district he is visiting during official tours.

A Tough Road Ahead for Bihar Politics

With Jan Suraaj Party opting for an independent fight, Bihar’s political landscape is set for a three-way contest between NDA, INDIA bloc, and Kishor’s party. Kishor’s criticisms of Nitish Kumar add a new dimension of debate in the election narrative, putting additional pressure on the ruling coalition.

