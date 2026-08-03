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Home > India News > Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones

Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones

Prashant Kishor has won the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, marking his first electoral victory. Here's a look at his journey from UN public health professional to political strategist and the founder of Jan Suraaj.

Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll in Bihar (Image: ANI)
Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll in Bihar (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 18:25 IST

Prashant Kishor has finally done what he spent years helping others do. The man who built winning campaigns for some of India’s biggest political names has won an election of his own, taking the Bankipur assembly seat in Patna by a margin of 19,246+ votes. 

From Public Health To Political Strategy

Prashant Kishor was born on 20 March 1977 in Konar village near Sasaram, Bihar, to Dr Shrikant Pandey and Sushila Pandey, and completed his schooling in Buxar. Before politics ever entered the picture, he spent close to eight years with United Nations-funded public health programmes, working across Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and eventually Chad in Africa. It’s an unusual entry point for someone who would go on to be called the country’s most influential election strategist, but colleagues who worked with him in those years often point to that background as the source of his obsession with data and ground-level detail.

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Building A Career Around Other People’s Campaigns

His shift into politics came around 2011, when he worked on Narendra Modi’s Gujarat assembly campaign. That led to a bigger assignment: the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign that put Modi in the Prime Minister’s chair, built around ideas like Chai Pe Charcha that reshaped how Indian elections were fought. Off the back of that, Kishor set up Citizens for Accountable Governance, later restructured into the Indian Political Action Committee, or I-PAC, which became something close to an in-house strategy firm for whichever party hired it next.

Over the following decade, that list of clients grew long and, at times, contradictory. He advised Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) in Bihar, briefly held the post of party vice president in 2018 before being expelled two years later over what the party called anti-party conduct. He worked with the Congress in Punjab, helping Amarinder Singh to the chief minister’s post in 2017, then moved on to YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, each time trying to convert his data-driven playbook into someone else’s win.

The Jan Suraaj Years

Kishor stepped away from consultancy work to build something of his own, launching the Jan Suraaj movement and undertaking a padyatra covering roughly 3,000 kilometres across Bihar to speak with voters directly. The party was formally launched on 2 October 2024. It contested all 243 seats in last year’s Bihar assembly election but struggled to convert its ground work into results, with most of its candidates losing badly.

Bankipur changes that story. Contesting from the seat himself for the first time, Kishor defeated BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha, with RJD’s Rekha Kumari trailing well behind in third, giving Jan Suraaj its first real electoral win and Kishor his first taste of holding office rather than advising someone who does.

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Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones

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Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones

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Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones

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Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones
Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones
Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones
Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones

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