Prayagraj Becomes A No-Vehicle Zone For Mahashivratri Amid Maha Kumbh’s Grand Finale

To ensure a smooth and orderly experience for the massive influx of devotees, the Mahakumbh police and the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate have enforced a no-vehicle zone from Feb 25 evening.

As the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj reaches its grand conclusion with Mahashivratri on Wednesday, authorities have implemented strict crowd management measures, including no-vehicle zones across the fair area and key parts of the city. Officials estimate that 2.5 crore pilgrims will take a holy dip at the sacred Sangam on this auspicious occasion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Traffic Restrictions for Crowd Management

To ensure a smooth and orderly experience for the massive influx of devotees, the Mahakumbh police and the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate have enforced a no-vehicle zone from Tuesday, Februrary 25, evening.

Mahakumbh Mela Police: No vehicles allowed from 4 PM on Tuesday

Prayagraj Police Commissionerate: No vehicles allowed from 6 PM on Tuesday

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic restrictions and use the designated parking zones before proceeding towards the ghats on foot.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bathing and Movement Guidelines

District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand has advised pilgrims to bathe at the nearest ghat based on their entry point to avoid overcrowding. He reassured that all ghats hold equal religious significance as Sangam.

To facilitate crowd movement, pontoon bridges will be operated dynamically, depending on foot traffic pressure. Pilgrims are also encouraged to take a quick dip and move out swiftly to allow a seamless flow of visitors.

Exemptions for Essential Services

Authorities clarified that vehicles carrying essential goods such as milk, vegetables, medicines, and fuel will not be affected by the restrictions. Ambulances, police, doctors, and government officials will also have unrestricted access.

Designated Bathing Ghats for Devotees

For better crowd management, specific ghats have been assigned to pilgrims from different areas:

Bathing Arrangements in Jhunsi:

South Jhunsi: Sangam Dwar Airavat Ghat

North Jhunsi: Harishchandra Ghat, Old GT Ghat

Bathing Arrangements in Parade Area:

Bharadwaj Ghat

Nagvasuki Ghat

Mori Ghat

Kali Ghat

Ram Ghat

Hanuman Ghat

For Devotees from Arail: Sangam Dwar Arail Ghat

Traffic Master Plan and Parking Arrangements

A comprehensive traffic management plan has been put in place, effective from 8 AM on Tuesday until 8 AM on February 27 or until the crowd disperses.

36 designated parking zones for vehicles arriving from various cities, including Varanasi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ayodhya.

Vehicles must be parked in specific lots, from where pilgrims will proceed on foot to the fairgrounds.

Akshayvat temple will remain closed for darshan on Mahashivratri due to expected crowd pressure.

Devotees can visit Shiva temples along their route for worship.

Authorities have ensured that all incoming traffic is diverted systematically to prevent congestion in the Mahakumbh Mela area. Devotees have been requested to follow the prescribed routes and parking regulations for a hassle-free experience.

ALSO READ: ‘We Are Fully Prepared’: Prayagraj DM On ‘Final’ Maha Shivratri Snan Arrangements