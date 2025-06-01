Pre-Monsoon Fury In Karnataka: 71 Dead, Record Rainfall In 125 Years

In an unprecedented weather event, Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever pre-monsoon rainfall in 125 years, with the deluge leaving behind a trail of destruction across the state.

In an unprecedented weather event, Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever pre-monsoon rainfall in 125 years, with the deluge leaving behind a trail of destruction across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office on Saturday confirmed that at least 71 people have lost their lives due to incidents triggered by relentless rains since April.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), officials noted that the state received 219 mm of rainfall in May alone—an alarming 197% spike compared to the average 74 mm. For the entire pre-monsoon season spanning March 1 to May 31, Karnataka witnessed 286 mm of rainfall against the seasonal average of 115 mm, reflecting a 149% rise.

Tragedy Unfolds with Lives and Livelihoods Lost

The toll from the rains has been grim: 48 people were killed by lightning strikes, nine died due to falling trees, five perished in house collapses, and four each lost their lives to drowning and landslides. One electrocution-related death was also reported. Each affected family has been provided with emergency compensation of ₹5 lakh.

In addition to the human loss, the disaster claimed 702 animals, with compensation already distributed in 698 cases. The destruction of homes has been widespread—2,068 houses were damaged, and 1,926 homeowners have received relief so far. This includes 75 fully collapsed homes and 1,993 partially damaged ones.

Farmers have also borne the brunt, with 15,378 hectares of crops affected—11,915 hectares of agricultural crops and 3,462 hectares of horticulture. The data has been entered into the compensation system, and relief disbursement is ongoing.

More Rain Ahead as Monsoon Sets In

According to the India Meteorological Department’s revised forecast, Karnataka is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the upcoming Southwest Monsoon season (June to September), especially in all regions barring a few southern interior districts.

To manage monsoon emergencies, five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed across the state—one each in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Bengaluru. These will work in coordination with fire services, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other emergency units.

Water levels in the state’s 14 major reservoirs stood at 316.01 TMC as of May 31—around 35% of their total capacity—significantly higher than the 179.95 TMC recorded last year during the same period. From May 19 to 29 alone, an estimated inflow of 62.05 TMC was recorded, mainly due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas.

As Karnataka gears up for an intense monsoon, the government has called for vigilance and preparedness to prevent further casualties and damage.

