LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death

‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death

The death of 31-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has sparked controversy as her in-laws, including retired judge Giribala Singh, made shocking allegations about marijuana use, mental health, and family disputes, while her father accused them of dowry harassment and murder.

Twisha Sharma death case (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Twisha Sharma death case (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 14:27 IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Police are investigating the case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal, as a suspected dowry case, with her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, making several allegations on her daughter-in-law’s drug use, mental health and family background. Now, as per new reports surfaced, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, said that Twisha smoked marijuana while she was pregnant, was undergoing psychiatric treatment, and that her parents had not been around for months. Singh’s remarks come at a time when the victim’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has alleged dowry related harassment and pressure by the in-laws. He claimed there were “indirect” demands and he reported that the trouble began to emerge shortly after the marriage.

What are the allegations made by Twisha’s in-laws? 

Twisha’s husband, Samarth, and his mother, Giribala Singh, have been accused of murder and dowry-related harassment. For the past five months, her parents were not able to visit her; they were afraid due to her appearance and now they are not allowing her cremation. I believe that the investigating agencies and the truth itself will uncover the facts, said Giribala Singh at Monday’s press conference.

She also claimed, “Twisha’s parents forced her into the glamour industry at a tender age and then shooed her away. A serious allegation was also made by Giribala Singh against the substance, “Twisha admitted to using a lot of marijuana while she was pregnant.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Twisha was going through a mental training program’

She called Twisha’s death a personal loss for her family. “Twisha was going through a mental training program,” she said. “We supported her every step of the way. Losing her has left a huge empty space in our lives.” Talking to ANI, Singh said, “It’s a profound loss for us, no matter what happened, Twisha was part of our family. She went for psychiatric counselling, and she got medication usually prescribed for schizophrenia.”

Singh noticed Twisha’s condition changed often. “She’d be stable for a day, then something would shift again. We noticed physical symptoms; her hands would tremble, a clear sign of withdrawal. She ended up destroying everything.”

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune, wore many hats: actor, model, digital creator, and MBA graduate. She grew up in Noida and broke into modelling between 2009 and 2012. She worked tirelessly, sharpened her skills, and eventually won the Miss Pune title. That win opened up a path to advertisements, modelling gigs, and acting jobs.

As per reports, she went on to star in commercials and work in Telugu cinema. People who knew Twisha called her creative, expressive, and fiercely ambitious, someone always eager to carve out her own identity instead of sticking with the usual labels.

How did Twisha Sharma die? 

Twisha, aged 31 and roughly two months pregnant, was found dead in a suicide hang by in her Bhopal home in the Katara Hills locality. According to her in-laws, Twisha was found hanging herself from a gym rod installed on the rooftop of her Bhopal house.

ALSO READ: Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Twisha SharmaTwisha Sharma DeathTwisha Sharma death caseTwisha Sharma in laws

RELATED News

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 19.05.2026, Sambad Dear Shine 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 75G 42707

‘In-laws tortured her for dowry’: Greater Noida Woman’s Chilling 11 PM Call To Sister Before Death

Aggressive Delhi Dogs To Be Killed? Supreme Court’s Euthanasia Order For Strays Explained

No Cab, Auto in Delhi for 3 Days? Drivers Plan Strike Over Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

LATEST NEWS

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Online Registrations Begins, Check Eligibility, Application Fee And Selection Process

Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha’s Berhampur | WATCH

Liquor And Beer Prices Changing In Karnataka? State Rolls Out India’s First Alcohol-In-Beverage Excise Duty Structure; Check New Rates

Who Is Helle Lyng? Norway Journalist Under Fire For Asking PM Modi ‘Why Don’t You Take Questions’

India’s Got Latent 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari To Appear In Samay Raina’s Show? Viral Photo Sparks AI Debate

Why Anupam Kher Chose Train Over Flight: Backing PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal Explained

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 19 Before RR vs LSG: Heinrich Klaasen Dethrones Sai Sudharsan To Retain Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

iPhone 18 Pro India Price Revealed? Upgraded Camera, Battery, And Display—Check Specs And Launch Timeline

Schools Closed Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And Telangana Announce Summer Vacations

Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List

‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death
‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death
‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death
‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death

QUICK LINKS