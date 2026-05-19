‘Pregnant Twisha Sharma Had Lot Of Marijuana Because….’: Mother-In-Law Makes Sensational Allegations After Death

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Police are investigating the case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal, as a suspected dowry case, with her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, making several allegations on her daughter-in-law’s drug use, mental health and family background. Now, as per new reports surfaced, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, said that Twisha smoked marijuana while she was pregnant, was undergoing psychiatric treatment, and that her parents had not been around for months. Singh’s remarks come at a time when the victim’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has alleged dowry related harassment and pressure by the in-laws. He claimed there were “indirect” demands and he reported that the trouble began to emerge shortly after the marriage.

What are the allegations made by Twisha’s in-laws?

Twisha’s husband, Samarth, and his mother, Giribala Singh, have been accused of murder and dowry-related harassment. For the past five months, her parents were not able to visit her; they were afraid due to her appearance and now they are not allowing her cremation. I believe that the investigating agencies and the truth itself will uncover the facts, said Giribala Singh at Monday’s press conference.

She also claimed, “Twisha’s parents forced her into the glamour industry at a tender age and then shooed her away. A serious allegation was also made by Giribala Singh against the substance, “Twisha admitted to using a lot of marijuana while she was pregnant.

‘Twisha was going through a mental training program’

She called Twisha’s death a personal loss for her family. “Twisha was going through a mental training program,” she said. “We supported her every step of the way. Losing her has left a huge empty space in our lives.” Talking to ANI, Singh said, “It’s a profound loss for us, no matter what happened, Twisha was part of our family. She went for psychiatric counselling, and she got medication usually prescribed for schizophrenia.”

Singh noticed Twisha’s condition changed often. “She’d be stable for a day, then something would shift again. We noticed physical symptoms; her hands would tremble, a clear sign of withdrawal. She ended up destroying everything.”

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune, wore many hats: actor, model, digital creator, and MBA graduate. She grew up in Noida and broke into modelling between 2009 and 2012. She worked tirelessly, sharpened her skills, and eventually won the Miss Pune title. That win opened up a path to advertisements, modelling gigs, and acting jobs.

As per reports, she went on to star in commercials and work in Telugu cinema. People who knew Twisha called her creative, expressive, and fiercely ambitious, someone always eager to carve out her own identity instead of sticking with the usual labels.

How did Twisha Sharma die?

Twisha, aged 31 and roughly two months pregnant, was found dead in a suicide hang by in her Bhopal home in the Katara Hills locality. According to her in-laws, Twisha was found hanging herself from a gym rod installed on the rooftop of her Bhopal house.

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