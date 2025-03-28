Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

A heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district has sparked outrage after a pregnant woman was allegedly turned away twice from a health center, leading to the death of her newborn.

A heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district has sparked outrage after a pregnant woman was allegedly turned away twice from a health center, leading to the death of her newborn. The woman, in extreme labor pain, was being rushed to the hospital on a hand-cart by her husband when she gave birth, only to be informed later that the baby had not survived.

The tragic event unfolded in Sailana town during the night of March 23 and 24. A video showing the distraught husband taking his wife to the hospital for a third time went viral on social media, further intensifying public anger.

Denied Treatment Twice, Forced to Return Home

According to officials, Krishna Gwala, a resident of Kalika Mata Mandir Road in Sailana, took his wife, Neetu, to the community health center at 9 AM on March 23. However, nurse Chetna Charel reportedly sent them away, claiming that the delivery would not take place for another two to three days.

Later that night, around 1 AM, Neetu’s labor pains worsened, and the couple rushed back to the hospital. This time, nurse Gayatri Patidar examined her and refused admission, stating that the delivery was still 15 hours away. Left with no choice, the couple returned home once again.

Desperate Journey on a Hand-Cart Ends in Tragedy

When Neetu’s condition deteriorated further, Krishna had no other means of transport and took her to the hospital on a hand-cart. Tragically, she delivered the baby en route at around 3 AM. Upon reaching the hospital, health officials informed the couple that the newborn had not survived.

Krishna Gwala has blamed the hospital management for the tragic death of their child and has demanded strict action against those responsible.

Officials Take Action Against Negligent Staff

Sailana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Jain confirmed that an inquiry has been launched into the matter. “A thorough probe will be conducted into this incident,” he assured.

Dr. MS Sagar, in charge of the district hospital’s Chief Medical and Health Office (CMHO), stated that Ratlam Collector Rajesh Batham had ordered a detailed investigation. “The district-level inquiry has found negligence in duty. A show-cause notice has been issued to Sailana Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr. PC Koli, and a letter has been sent to the state Commissioner of Health Services recommending action against the on-duty doctor, Shailesh Dange,” he said.

As an immediate response, nursing officer Chetna Charel has been suspended, and NHM contract nursing officer Gayatri Patidar’s services have been terminated.