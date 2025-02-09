Pregnant Woman Thrown From Train In Tamil Nadu: Accused Arrested, Victim Suffers Miscarriage

A pregnant woman traveling alone in the ladies' compartment of a Tamil Nadu train was brutally assaulted and pushed off the moving train near Jolarpet.

A 36-year-old pregnant woman, who was sexually assaulted and thrown off a moving train near Jolarpet in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district, tragically suffered a miscarriage on Saturday. The woman, who was between 17 to 20 weeks pregnant, had been receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore since the attack two days ago.

Her husband confirmed the heartbreaking news to reporters, stating that doctors had declared the miscarriage on Saturday afternoon. When she was first admitted on Thursday, her unborn child was stable, but her condition deteriorated over time. Vellore Collector V R Subbulaxmi said that a medical team of senior specialists—including a gynecologist, nephrologist, orthopedic surgeon, and senior surgeons—was formed to provide her with the best possible care. Unfortunately, the fetus’s heartbeat dropped, leading to the loss.

The woman suffered severe injuries, including fractures in her upper and lower limbs and deep wounds on her head, which required 20 stitches.

The Brutal Attack

The victim, a tailor working in Tirupur, was on her way to Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, for a medical check-up. She was traveling alone in the ladies’ compartment of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express when the attack happened. At Jolarpet station, all other passengers got off, leaving her alone. Taking advantage of the empty compartment, the accused boarded the train and attempted to sexually assault her.

When she resisted the assault, he violently pushed her off the moving train near Jolarpet. Locals later found her critically injured near the railway tracks and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

The Accused and His Criminal Past

Police identified the attacker as 30-year-old Hemaraj from KV Kuppam, Vellore. Within 12 hours, authorities tracked him down using CCTV footage. Shockingly, Hemaraj was out on bail despite facing previous charges of murder and sexual assault. He attempted to evade arrest but sustained a leg fracture during the chase.

Support and Assistance

Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the woman and commended her courage in fighting off the attacker. “The lady passenger was assaulted and molested, but she bravely resisted,” said Southern Railway Chief PRO M Senthamil Selvan. Officials have assured that they will visit her in the hospital and monitor her recovery.

The tragic incident has sparked concerns over passenger safety, security in women’s compartments, and the early release of habitual offenders. Authorities are now facing pressure to enhance security measures on trains and ensure stricter action against repeat offenders.

