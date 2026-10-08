Pregnant Woman Trapped Under Rubble Called Family ‘I Am Alive, Get Help’ After Seemapuri Building Collapse; Rescue Team Reached Only To Find Her Dead

At least three people, including a four-month pregnant woman, were killed and several others severely injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Seemapuri on Wednesday. The incident is being linked to cracks that had developed in the building’s walls. The Seemapuri building collapse also brought a heartbreaking rescue effort involving Gulafshan, who remained alive under the debris and called her father and sister for help.

Seemapuri building collapse leaves pregnant woman trapped under debris

As per reports, Gulafshan had gone to visit her mother in D-Block with her three-year-old daughter when the building suddenly came down. With very little time to react, she was trapped under the rubble. Despite being buried, she managed to use her mobile phone and contacted her father and sister.

During the call, Gulafshan told them she was alive and asked them to get help. Her sister, Sabina, repeatedly urged rescue workers to locate her quickly. Sabina also showed officials the call log as proof and pleaded with them to clear the debris immediately.

Rescue efforts after Seemapuri building collapse end in tragedy

However, Gulafshan died from her injuries before the rescue team could reach her. Her death has sent shockwaves through the area, particularly because her family knew she was still alive while she remained trapped beneath the rubble.

The Seemapuri building collapse has also raised questions about the condition of the structure. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the building had developed cracks after an earthquake on Tuesday night, and its owner had started vacating it.

Seemapuri building collapse damages nearby structures too

As per reports, the civic body said, “According to statements of neighbors, the building had developed cracks due to the earthquake last night, and the owner was vacating it.”

The MCD further said, “In addition to the building, walls of an adjoining building have fallen, while the boundary wall of a nearby mosque has also collapsed due to the impact of the incident.”

Seemapuri building collapse leaves families devastated

The incident claimed at least three lives and left others severely injured. For Gulafshan’s family, the tragedy was made more painful by the fact that she was able to call for help but did not survive until rescuers reached her. The Seemapuri building collapse continues to leave the neighbourhood shaken.

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