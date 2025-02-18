Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Preparations In Full Swing For Delhi CM Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony,’ Says BJP MP Yogender Chandolia

The ceremony promises to be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance.

The stage is set for a grand oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister, marking the beginning of the BJP’s governance in the national capital after a 27-year hiatus.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia on Tuesday revealed that preparations are in full swing at Ram Maidan, with continuous meetings being held to finalise the arrangements

Chandolia told ANI, “Preparations are in full swing at Ram Maidan. Continued meetings are being held. A meeting regarding preparations is also being held. A large number of people will be participating in the ceremony.”

The ceremony promises to be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance. Chandolia expressed his excitement, stating that the people of Delhi have given a mandate to Modi, and the BJP is eager to form the government.

“The Prime Minister is going to be there. Along with the cabinet, the Chief Ministers of the States (BJP) will also be there. It will be a grand event because, after 27 years, we are going to form our government in Delhi…The BJP has got a chance to form the government in Delhi. The people of Delhi have given the mandate to Narendra Modi ji…,” added Chandolia.

The newly elected BJP MLAs will meet on February 19 to elect the legislative party leader, who will take oath as Chief Minister on February 20. BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the event. Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend the event.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.

With assembly election results declared on February 8, opposition parties have slammed the BJP over the “delay” in the formation of the new government.

(Inputs from ANI)

