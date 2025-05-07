Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
‘Prepared for Any Misadventure’: Indian Army’s Strong Message After Operation Sindoor

In a decisive military operation launched just past midnight, India struck back against terror camps across the border in response to the brutal Pahalgam attack. The mission—called ‘Operation Sindoor’—was conducted jointly by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, marking India’s first tri-service action since the 1971 war.

Officials stated the operation was a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible” response to Pakistan’s ongoing support for cross-border terrorism.

Swift Precision: The Nature of the Operation

Nine terror camps were hit in total—four located within Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the government, these targets were chosen based on “credible intelligence” and were aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and disrupting future infiltration plans.

The strikes commenced at 1:05 am on May 6 and wrapped up in just 25 minutes. High-precision stand-off munitions like HAMMER bombs and SCALP missiles were used, along with drones capable of hovering over targets to confirm accuracy before impact.

The attacks were synchronized for maximum impact and stealth, ensuring they remained undetected until the moment of strike. Reports suggest this may be only the initial phase, with further action contingent on Pakistan’s response.

At least 60 individuals were reportedly injured in the strikes.

Targets Linked to Infamous Attacks

Many of the destroyed camps had direct links to past terror operations against India.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh detailed the background of each target. One of the most significant was the camp in Muridke, located 40 km from Lahore, which once served as a training hub for Lashkar-e-Taiba. It was here that Ajmal Kasab and David Headley—key operatives behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks—were trained.

Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province was another key target. This city was the operational nerve centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the group responsible for the deadly Pulwama bombing in 2019 and the Uri Army base attack in 2016. The group also claimed responsibility for the 2001 Parliament attack.

Two more camps—Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal in PoK—were known hideouts for Lashkar and Jaish operatives. Gulpur camp, which had launched terrorists into India in recent years, was also on the list.

Other targets included camps in Sarjal and Barnala, both used for cross-border infiltration training, and a Hizbul Mujahideen facility in Mehmoona near Sialkot.

India’s Message: Terror Will Be Answered

India’s strong stance on terrorism was echoed in statements from officials during the press briefing.

Mr Misri called the Pahalgam killings an act of “extreme barbarity… with victims mostly killed with head shots… and in front of their family.” He added the attack was timed to destabilize the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was revoked in 2019.

An offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, known as The Resistance Front, had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, which took the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen—mostly civilians.

Wing Commander Singh emphasized that targets were chosen carefully to ensure civilian structures and lives were spared. “These strikes were designed to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families,” she said.

The government reiterated its position that while India remains committed to peace, it is fully prepared for any misadventure across the border.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Morale at an All-Time High’: Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor and PM’s Leadership

 

