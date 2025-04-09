Home
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Slovakia For Historic Two-Nation State Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Slovakia on Wednesday, April 9, becoming just the second Indian Head of State to ever visit the Central European nation.

In a significant diplomatic move, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Slovakia on Wednesday, April 9, becoming just the second Indian Head of State to ever visit the Central European nation.

Her arrival in Slovakia marks the second phase of her two-country State visit, which began earlier in Portugal. After finishing her engagements in Lisbon, the President landed in Vienna, Austria, and then travelled by road to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, arriving late at night.

Packed Two-Day Visit with High-Level Meetings

During her brief stay in Slovakia, President Murmu is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with the country’s top leadership. Her meetings include face-to-face discussions with:

  • President Peter Pellegrini

  • Prime Minister Robert Fico

  • National Council Speaker Richard Rasi

This marks the first visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly three decades, a gap that has made this trip both historic and symbolic.

Strong Cultural and Educational Ties

While India and Slovakia might not seem closely linked at first glance, the relationship runs deeper than most realize.

“There are deep connections, especially with Sanskrit studies in Slovakia. Mahatma Gandhi’s works have been translated into Slovak, and Slovakia offered valuable support during the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine in 2022,” said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, during a press briefing earlier this month.

From academic interest in Indian philosophy to real-world assistance during emergencies, the relationship has grown over time.

Slovakia’s Role in the India-EU Partnership

Slovakia, as a member of the European Union, plays an important role in India’s broader ties with Europe.

“India-Slovakia relations are also important in the context of India-EU partnership,” Lal said.

“In fact, Slovakia had joined the European Union at the time when India and EU had launched the strategic partnership.”

This visit is expected to open doors for more collaboration on trade, diplomacy, and international cooperation, especially with the EU looking to deepen its engagement with India.

President to Visit Major Tata Motors Plant in Slovakia

One of the key moments of the trip will be President Murmu’s visit to the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) manufacturing plant located in Nitra, Slovakia.

This state-of-the-art facility, owned by Tata Motors, is a major symbol of India’s industrial footprint in Europe. The plant was launched in 2018 with an investment of 1.4 billion euros and can manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles a year.

Murmu’s visit is seen as a way to recognize the contributions of Indian companies abroad and celebrate successful international investments.

Business, IT, and Defense Ties Also on the Agenda

Beyond cultural and political ties, the visit is also expected to boost business, technology, and defense partnerships between the two countries.

“So with Slovakia also, there is a strong political momentum. At the same time, business engagement is going … there is an exchange of business delegations. There is significant investment by Indian companies in Slovakia in a range of sectors from automobiles and engineering to IT,” Lal said.

He also noted the long-standing defense cooperation between India and Slovakia, another area likely to be discussed during this diplomatic visit.

Visit Comes After Successful Portugal Trip

Before reaching Slovakia, President Murmu completed a two-day State visit to Portugal, where she held meetings with Portuguese leaders and interacted with members of the Indian community living there.

The back-to-back visits reflect New Delhi’s growing effort to strengthen its presence across Europe, especially in countries where Indian influence is increasing through education, business, and strategic cooperation.

“Carrying forward the strong momentum of high level engagements,” is how Indian officials described the President’s European tour.

