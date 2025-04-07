Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Lisbon's "Key of Honour" in Historic Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Lisbon’s “Key of Honour” in Historic Ceremony

The President is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years.

President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Lisbon’s “Key of Honour” in Historic Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Lisbon's "Key of Honour" in Historic Ceremony (pic: ANI)


President Droupadi Murmu on Monday was presented with the “Key of Honour” of Lisbon City at the historic Câmara Municipal de Lisboa (City Hall) in Portugal. The ceremony was attended by several eminent citizens of Lisbon, including the diplomatic corps and representatives of the Indian and Indo-Portuguese community.

In a post on X, she said, “In a special ceremony hosted by the Mayor of Lisbon at the historic Câmara Municipal de Lisboa (City Hall), President Droupadi Murmu was presented with the ‘Key of Honour’ of Lisbon City. The ceremony was attended by several eminent citizens of Lisbon, including the diplomatic corps and representatives of the Indian and Indo-Portuguese community. The President thanked the Mayor and the people of Lisbon for the gesture and praised the people of Lisbon for their affectionate nature, open-mindedness, spirit of tolerance, and respect for diversity.”

While speaking at the handing-over ceremony of the City Key of Honour of Lisbon, in Lisbon, Murmu said, “We are working to make India a developed country, ‘Viksit Bharat’, by 2047, which will be a prosperous, inclusive, and developed society with a human-centric approach.” She added that Portugal has been an essential partner of India in promoting its ties with the European Union. “Portugal has been an important partner of India in promoting our relations with the European Union and Lusophone countries. Cultural ties between India and Portugal go back centuries and have left a lasting mark on our everyday lives,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Murmu held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal and discussed various aspects of India-Portugal relations. In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “President Droupadi Murmu held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Portugal relations, as well as global and regional issues of shared interest. Both leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship is based on mutual trust, understanding, and cooperation on important issues, including at the multilateral level. They agreed to further strengthen the long-standing ties in several areas including trade and investment, IT, renewable energy, and connectivity.”

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K. R. Narayanan visited Portugal.

(With Inputs From ANI)

President Draupadi Murmu

newsx

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu Awarded Lisbon’s “Key of Honour” in Historic Ceremony
