President Droupadi Murmu Confers Kirti Chakra To 6 Bravehearts, 4 Posthumously

President Droupadi Murmu awarded six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumously, and 33 Shaurya Chakras at the Defence Investiture Ceremony for acts of exceptional courage.

In a solemn and proud moment for India, President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred six Kirti Chakras India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award during a defence investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Four of the six were awarded posthumously, honouring the supreme sacrifice of security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Bravehearts Honoured for Supreme Valour

Among those awarded posthumously were Colonel Manpreet Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry, Rifleman Ravi Kumar of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Naik Dilwar Khan of the Regiment of Artillery, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The other two gallant officers who received the Kirti Chakra were Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu of the Maratha Light Infantry, 56 Rashtriya Rifles, and Major Manjit of the Punjab Regiment, 22 Rashtriya Rifles.

These awards reflect their unmatched courage, selfless dedication, and unwavering commitment to protecting the nation in some of the most challenging security operations.

Shaurya Chakras Conferred to 33 Personnel

The President also presented 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumously, to personnel from the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and state/UT police for acts of exceptional bravery.

One notable awardee was Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar (Flying Pilot), who demonstrated heroic decision-making by force-landing an aircraft in pitch darkness, thereby saving lives and a valuable national asset. The Rashtrapati Bhavan acknowledged his feat in a post on its official X handle.

Significance of the Kirti Chakra

The Kirti Chakra is awarded for acts of conspicuous gallantry other than in the face of the enemy, during peacetime. It holds the second-highest rank among peacetime gallantry awards in India, coming just after the Ashoka Chakra.

The official X account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared visuals from the grand ceremony, showcasing the families of the martyred heroes, top defence officials, and decorated officers receiving their medals in an atmosphere filled with pride and emotion.

A Tribute to the Nation’s Brave

This event serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by India’s armed forces and police personnel. These honours not only salute individual bravery but also inspire the nation to acknowledge and support those who risk everything for its safety and sovereignty.

