President Droupadi Murmu Connects With Indian Diaspora, Highlights India’s Transformation In Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Indian diaspora in Portugal on Tuesday, emphasizing the shared values that connect both nations. The President made her remarks during a reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Portugal as part of her ongoing state visit.

In her speech, President Murmu highlighted the diversity of the Indian community in Portugal, which represents various parts of India and a range of cultural backgrounds. She said, “The community, which represents many parts of India and different communities not only reflects the diversity of India but also represents the shared values of democracy, pluralism and the spirit of fraternity that bind our two countries.”

India’s Transformative Path and Cultural Ties

During her address, President Murmu also acknowledged the strong cultural ties between India and Portugal. She pointed out the popularity of Indian art, culture, cuisine, Yoga, and Ayurveda in Portugal. Reflecting on India’s transformative journey, she said, “India is on a transformative path today. The initiatives taken by the Indian government over the past 10 years, changes in the governance system, and the efforts to energise the creative energy of our people are contributing to this.”

Reaffirming Commitment to Diaspora Welfare

President Murmu reaffirmed the Indian government’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the diaspora and ensuring their welfare. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the message on social media, stating, “President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Indian community and Friends of India in Lisbon today. She reiterated the importance of the diaspora & their crucial role in strengthening the India-Portugal longstanding ties.”

President’s Engagement in Portugal and Departure for Slovakia

The event was attended by Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, Members of Parliament Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray, along with other dignitaries. Following her address, President Murmu departed for Slovakia for the second leg of her state visit.

During her stay in Portugal, she also met the President of Assembleia Da Republica Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco and held a meeting with his cabinet. The President’s visit to Portugal is significant as it comes after a 27-year gap, with the last state visit occurring in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal.

