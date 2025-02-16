Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed several lives and left many injured.

President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede


President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed several lives and left many injured.

In a message shared on social media platform X, President Murmu wrote:

“Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for a speedy recovery of those injured.”

National Mourning and Support for Victims

The stampede occurred around 10 PM, causing chaos as passengers rushed to board their trains. Emergency response teams, including the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF), were deployed to handle the situation.

The government and railway officials have assured full support to the victims’ families, with compensation and medical aid being arranged for the injured.

