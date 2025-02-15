President Droupadi Murmu Highlights AI’s Role In Education And Development At BIT Mesra Event

Murmu also urged innovators to value traditional knowledge systems, stating that not all problems require major technological interventions. She later inaugurated an exhibition showcasing AI-enabled robots and self-driven cars.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, stating that the future will be “dramatic” due to rapid advancements in these fields. She made the remarks while addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi.

Murmu highlighted the Indian government’s efforts to integrate AI into higher education and lauded BIT Mesra for taking proactive steps in this direction by introducing AI-related courses in 2023. She stressed the importance of ensuring that emerging technological opportunities are accessible to marginalized communities.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the platinum jubilee celebration of the BIT Mesra at Ranchi

“The future is going to be dramatic with far-reaching advances expected in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Government of India is taking steps to integrate AI into higher education. Technical opportunities being created should be made available to marginalized communities too, and the great transformation being brought about should benefit all,” she said.

As AI rapidly transforms economies, the Government of India has been quick in responding to the emerging scenario.

However, the President also urged innovators and entrepreneurs not to overlook traditional knowledge systems. She pointed out that many challenges can be addressed without heavy technological interventions.

During her visit, President Murmu inaugurated an exhibition on science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, which featured AI-enabled robots and self-driven cars. Murmu arrived in Jharkhand on Friday for a two-day visit and stayed overnight at Raj Bhavan. Security measures in Ranchi were tightened in light of her presence.

