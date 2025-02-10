President Droupadi Murmu Set To Visit Mahakumbh Today, Will Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations, where she will take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. This visit marks an important moment in the spiritual and cultural landscape of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations, where she will take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. This visit marks an important moment in the spiritual and cultural landscape of the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The president will spend over eight hours in the city, immersing herself in the religious and cultural significance of the grand event. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she will commence her visit at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, where she will perform a ceremonial dip.

Visit to Sacred Sites

After the holy dip, President Murmu will visit the revered Akshayavat tree, an ancient symbol of eternal life in Sanatan culture. This tree holds deep importance in Hindu traditions and is mentioned in ancient scriptures as a representation of immortality and divine presence. She will also offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple, seeking blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Exploring the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre

In addition to her religious engagements, President Murmu will visit the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre, a modern facility that uses advanced technology to provide a virtual experience of the Kumbh Mela. This innovative initiative aims to offer both domestic and international visitors a detailed insight into the grandeur and history of the Kumbh Mela.

Security Arrangements in Place

In light of the President’s visit, authorities have implemented stringent security measures across Prayagraj. The city is under heightened surveillance to ensure a smooth and safe visit for the President.

President Murmu’s visit follows the legacy of India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who also took a holy dip during a previous Kumbh. Her participation in the event is expected to further enhance its religious, cultural, and spiritual significance.

After completing her engagements, President Murmu will return to New Delhi by 5:45 PM, marking the conclusion of her visit to the Maha Kumbh. Her presence at the event will be a moment of inspiration for devotees across the nation, reaffirming the rich spiritual heritage of India.