Sunday, February 9, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she will take a ceremonial holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

President Droupadi Murmu is all set to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, where she will take a ceremonial holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam. The Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that she will spend nearly eight hours at the grand religious gathering, immersing herself in the spiritual and cultural heritage of Sanatan Dharma.

President Murmu’s visit will begin at the Sangam Nose, where she will perform the ritual dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. This sacred act symbolizes her deep reverence for Hindu traditions and the sanctity of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Following the holy dip, she will proceed to Sangam Ghat, where she will perform traditional Pooja rituals before visiting Bade Hanuman Temple and Akshayavat—a site of immense significance in Hinduism. The Akshayavat tree, often referred to in ancient scriptures, is considered a symbol of immortality and holds great religious importance.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, President Murmu will also visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, an initiative that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision to integrate modern technology with religious and cultural festivities. This centre aims to provide an immersive experience of the Maha Kumbh through interactive digital exhibits and virtual reality.

With her visit, President Murmu underscores the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh while embracing technological advancements in preserving and promoting India’s rich religious heritage.

ALSO READ: Actress Jaya Prada Takes Holy Dip At Sangam, Lauds Mahakumbh Arrangements

Filed under

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 prayagraj President Droupadi Murmu

