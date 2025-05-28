President Murmu Confers Padma Awards 2025; 139 Honorees Recognized Across India and the World

In a proud moment for the country, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2025 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the evening of Tuesday, May 27. The event was attended by key national leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The event was attended by key national leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who came together to celebrate the achievements of some of India's most remarkable individuals.

A Total of 139 Awardees Honored in 2025

This year, the Padma Awards were presented to 139 individuals. The list includes a special dual case (where two individuals are recognized under a single award), 13 posthumous awardees, 10 recipients from overseas (including NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs), and 23 women awardees.

The Padma Awards, which are among India’s highest civilian honors, are given in three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognize outstanding work in a variety of fields including art, literature, education, science and engineering, medicine, social work, public affairs, civil service, and sports, among others.

Padma Vibhushan 2025: Honoring Exceptional and Distinguished Service

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, was conferred on seven individuals for their extraordinary contributions in their fields.

Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy (Medicine, Telangana)

Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar (Public Affairs, Chandigarh)

Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (Art, Gujarat)

Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (Art, Karnataka)

M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) (Literature and Education, Kerala)

Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) (Trade and Industry, Japan)

Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) (Art, Bihar – also known as Bihar Kokila)

Padma Bhushan 2025: Recognizing Distinguished Service of the Highest Order

This year, 19 individuals were awarded the Padma Bhushan for their major contributions across multiple fields:

A Surya Prakash (Literature and Education – Journalism, Karnataka)

Anant Nag (Art, Karnataka)

Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) (Literature and Education, Delhi)

Jatin Goswami (Art, Assam)

Jose Chacko Periappuram (Medicine, Kerala)

Kailash Nath Dikshit (Archaeology, Delhi)

Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs, Maharashtra)

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti (Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu)

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Art – Telugu Film Industry, Andhra Pradesh)

P R Sreejesh (Sports – Hockey, Kerala)

Pankaj Patel (Trade and Industry, Gujarat)

Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) (Art – Ghazal Singer, Maharashtra)

Rambahadur Rai (Literature and Education – Journalism, Uttar Pradesh)

Sadhvi Ritambhara (Social Work, Uttar Pradesh)

S Ajith Kumar (Art, Tamil Nadu)

Shekhar Kapur (Art – Film Director, Maharashtra)

Shobana Chandrakumar (Art, Tamil Nadu)

Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs, Bihar)

Vinod Dham (Science and Engineering, USA)

Padma Shri 2025: Celebrating Excellence in Every Corner of Society

The Padma Shri, awarded for distinguished service in any field, was given to 113 individuals this year. The list reflects India’s diversity, with awardees representing nearly every state and a wide range of professions.

Among the well-known recipients are:

Arijit Singh (Art – Music, West Bengal)

R Ashwin (Sports – Cricket, Tamil Nadu)

Ajay V Bhatt (Science and Engineering – credited as co-inventor of the USB, USA)

K Omanakutty Amma (Art – Music, Kerala)

Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine, Odisha)

Sally Holkar (Trade and Industry, Madhya Pradesh)

Libia Lobo Sardesai (Social Work, Goa)

Neerja Bhatla (Medicine, Delhi)

Inivalappil Mani Vijayan (Sports – Football, Kerala)

Prashanth Prakash (Trade and Industry, Karnataka)

Mahabir Nayak (Art – Folk Music, Jharkhand)

Bhim Singh Bhavesh (Social Work, Bihar)

Pawan Goenka (Trade and Industry, West Bengal)

Many of the recipients come from modest backgrounds, with several being grassroots workers, folk artists, tribal leaders, and educators who’ve made big differences in their communities.

A Moving Ceremony Filled with Emotion and Pride

This year’s ceremony was both grand and emotional, especially with 13 awardees being honored posthumously. Families of these individuals accepted the awards on their behalf. Among them were M. T. Vasudevan Nair, the literary giant from Kerala, and Pankaj Udhas, the beloved ghazal singer from Maharashtra.

Dignitaries present at the event, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, personally congratulated the awardees and their families. President Murmu applauded their “tireless dedication to India’s growth, culture, and public service.”

What the Padma Awards Stand For

These awards, which were first instituted in 1954, aim to honor ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things—whether in science, literature, music, education, or even social work.

In recent years, the Padma Awards have made a deliberate shift to recognize more people at the grassroots level. From tribal leaders and unsung heroes in remote areas to internationally acclaimed scientists and artists, the list this year once again showcases the vibrant and inclusive spirit of India.