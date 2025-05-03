President Murmu Hosts Angola’s President At Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet

As the state visit continues, both countries are poised to explore new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, fostering deeper ties and cooperation.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu extended a warm welcome to Angola’s President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she hosted a grand banquet in his honor. The occasion marked a significant moment in strengthening ties between India and Angola.

A Historic Visit with Promising Prospects

During their meeting, President Murmu congratulated Angola on its recent appointment as the Chair of the African Union. This gesture reflects India’s support for Angola’s growing role on the international stage.

“President Droupadi Murmu received President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. The President congratulated Angola on taking over as Chair of the African Union. Both leaders agreed that this historic state visit, the first from either side in nearly four decades, will open a new chapter in the long-standing ties between India and Angola,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House, where they discussed several bilateral issues. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Fostering India-Angola special relationship. PM @narendramodi warmly received President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral talks,” shared the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on social media.

A Symbolic Ceremony to Mark the Visit

In a symbolic gesture, Lourenco was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day. President Murmu, PM Modi, and EAM Jaishankar were all present to honor the Angolan leader.

Minister Jaishankar also expressed optimism about the future of India-Angola relations, noting that the talks between President Lourenco and PM Modi would pave the way for even stronger cooperation. He tweeted, “Honored to call-on President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola during his State Visit to India. Value his warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward our partnership. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi later today will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola & India-Africa ties.”

As the state visit continues, both countries are poised to explore new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, fostering deeper ties and cooperation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Shirgaon Stampede: Goa CM Directs Magisterial Inquiry, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Victims