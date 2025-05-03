Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • President Murmu Hosts Angola’s President At Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet

President Murmu Hosts Angola’s President At Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet

As the state visit continues, both countries are poised to explore new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, fostering deeper ties and cooperation.

President Murmu Hosts Angola’s President At Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet

President Murmu Hosts Angola's President at Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet


On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu extended a warm welcome to Angola’s President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she hosted a grand banquet in his honor. The occasion marked a significant moment in strengthening ties between India and Angola.

A Historic Visit with Promising Prospects

During their meeting, President Murmu congratulated Angola on its recent appointment as the Chair of the African Union. This gesture reflects India’s support for Angola’s growing role on the international stage.

“President Droupadi Murmu received President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. The President congratulated Angola on taking over as Chair of the African Union. Both leaders agreed that this historic state visit, the first from either side in nearly four decades, will open a new chapter in the long-standing ties between India and Angola,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House, where they discussed several bilateral issues. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Fostering India-Angola special relationship. PM @narendramodi warmly received President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral talks,” shared the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on social media.

A Symbolic Ceremony to Mark the Visit

In a symbolic gesture, Lourenco was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day. President Murmu, PM Modi, and EAM Jaishankar were all present to honor the Angolan leader.

Minister Jaishankar also expressed optimism about the future of India-Angola relations, noting that the talks between President Lourenco and PM Modi would pave the way for even stronger cooperation. He tweeted, “Honored to call-on President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola during his State Visit to India. Value his warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward our partnership. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi later today will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola & India-Africa ties.”

As the state visit continues, both countries are poised to explore new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, fostering deeper ties and cooperation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Shirgaon Stampede: Goa CM Directs Magisterial Inquiry, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Victims

 

Filed under

Angola Droupadi Murmu Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco

newsx

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar
newsx

CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National
From General Zia-ul-Haq t

From Zia’s Islamisation To Asim Munir’s Provocations: How Pakistan’s Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated...
newsx

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’
newsx

Kerala BJP Chief Condoles Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Ramachandran’s Family
newsx

Uttarakhand CM Thanks Centre For Rs 291.15 Crore Joshimath Reconstruction Funding
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar

CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National

CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National

From Zia’s Islamisation To Asim Munir’s Provocations: How Pakistan’s Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated On Kashmir

From Zia’s Islamisation To Asim Munir’s Provocations: How Pakistan’s Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated...

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’

Kerala BJP Chief Condoles Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Ramachandran’s Family

Kerala BJP Chief Condoles Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Ramachandran’s Family

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media