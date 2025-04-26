President Murmu Leads Indian Delegation At The Vatican To Pay Homage To Pope Francis

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis would be buried at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. His tomb, crafted from Ligurian marble to honor his great-grandfather’s origins, maintains a simple design.

NPresident Droupadi Murmu on Friday led the Indian delegation to Vatican City to pay homage to His Holiness Pope Francis. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that she was accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, George Kurian. The Indian leaders paid tribute at Saint Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Francis’ body lay in state following his passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Pope’s service to society and stated that the world would always remember him for his contributions.

Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

PM Modi paid his respects through a post on X. He said, “Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society.” Modi also met Pope Francis recently on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy. Their previous meeting took place in 2021 at the Vatican, where they discussed critical global issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society. https://t.co/eW73nRp4MZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2025

Pope Francis’ Death and Global Mourning

Pope passed away at the age of 88 at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, on April 21, as announced by the Vatican. The first Latin American pope and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church, he ascended to the papacy on March 13, 2013, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Francis remained a transformative figure, focusing on humility, inclusivity, and compassion throughout his leadership.

Simplicity Marks Final Rites

In accordance with his wishes, Pope received simple funeral rites. His body was placed in a single wooden coffin, foregoing the traditional three-coffin practice involving cypress, lead, and oak. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, oversaw the rites and all related arrangements following the Pope’s passing.

Final Resting Place at Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis would be buried at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. His tomb, crafted from Ligurian marble to honor his great-grandfather’s origins, maintains a simple design. It features only an image of the cross he wore as Archbishop of Buenos Aires and his papal name inscribed in Latin as “Franciscus.”

