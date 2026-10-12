President Murmu Reshuffles Governors in 6 States: Who Gets Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Karnataka and Sikkim?

Droupadi Murmu, President of India, has appointed governors in six states, signalling another change in the Raj Bhavans of the country. Some of the governors who have been appointed include Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who will now get to govern Tamil Nadu full-time, while Om Prakash Mathur is moved from Sikkim to Kerala, and four new governors for Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim have been appointed. These announcements were made in a communique at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Arlekar Gets Full-Time Charge of Tamil Nadu as Mathur Moves to Keralam

Former Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar and current Governor of Keralam, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu on a full-time basis. An ex-Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Arlekar has also held the post of Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

At the same time, former Governor of Sikkim and BJP veteran Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as Governor of Keralam. An ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Mathur became the Governor of Sikkim in July 2024.

Four New Governors Appointed to Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim

There are also four new appointees who will be governors in their respective states. Braj Mohan Ram is to be Governor of Odisha, taking over from Hari Babu Kambhampati, who took office in January 2025. Sudha Yadav, a former BJP MP from Mahendragarh and former member of the National Commission for Backward Classes, is to be Governor of Karnataka. She replaces Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Dhal Singh Bisen, a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, will replace retired Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh as the Governor of Uttarakhand. Dushyant Gautam, a former BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, is to replace Mathur as Governor of Sikkim.

Sudha Yadav to Become Karnataka’s Second Woman Governor

The appointment of Sudha Yadav is significant for Karnataka, since she will be the second woman Governor to serve in the state. The first was VS Ramadevi, who served from 1999 to 2002. She comes into the job with parliamentary experience and prior association with the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Outgoing Governors’ Next Assignments Remain Unclear

The Rashtrapati Bhavan communique did not specify new assignments for Hari Babu Kambhampati, Thaawarchand Gehlot or Gurmit Singh. The appointments will formally take effect once the governors assume their respective offices. Further details about any new roles for the outgoing governors have not been announced in the communique.