President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu wished the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Thursday as the two states celebrated their Foundation Day. In her message, she praised their achievements and said she believed both states would play a big part in making India a strong and developed country.

How Gujarat and Maharashtra were born

On May 1, 1960, the old Bombay state was split into two separate states — Gujarat and Maharashtra — based on language. Gujarati-speaking people got Gujarat, and Marathi-speaking people got Maharashtra. Since then, both states have made major contributions in different areas, from business and industry to culture and politics.

President’s message for Gujarat

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu sent a heartfelt message to Gujaratis across the world.

गुजरात राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मैं सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर देश-विदेश में रह रहे गुजराती भाई-बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। विश्व को शांति एवं अहिंसा का संदेश देने वाले राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी और भारत को एकता के सूत्र में बांधने वाले लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जैसे सपूतों… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2025

“On the foundation day of Gujarat state, I extend my heartiest greetings to all my countrymen, especially my Gujarati brothers and sisters living in India and abroad.”

She spoke about the state’s rich legacy and reminded everyone that Gujarat is the birthplace of iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “This land of sons like Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the world, and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united India, has always shown the way to humanity,” Murmu said.

She also pointed out how Gujaratis have made India proud across the globe through their hard work and dedication. “The people of Gujarat have increased India’s prestige across the world on the strength of their talent, dedication and hard work.”

She ended the message with high hopes for the state’s future, “I am confident that Gujarat will set new standards of progress and will make a significant contribution in making India a world power,” she said.

Her message for Maharashtra

In another post on the same day, President Murmu also greeted the people of Maharashtra and spoke about the bravery and strong values the state is known for.”The people of this land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have always had the spirit of patriotism and the courage to fight against injustice,” Ms Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

She remembered the many great leaders from Maharashtra who worked hard to bring social change, including Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Mahadev Govind Ranade, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopalkrishna Gokhale, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“Great personalities like Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Mahadev Govind Ranade, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopalkrishna Gokhale and Baba Saheb Ambedkar have given a new direction to the society,” she said.

She also wished the state happiness and success in the future. “Maharashtra will play an important role in making India a developed nation. I wish happiness and prosperity to this state and its residents,” the President added.

As Gujarat and Maharashtra celebrated their statehood day, the President’s words reminded everyone of how important these two states are to India’s past and future. With strong cultural roots and incredible people, both states are expected to continue leading India forward.