Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu wished the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Thursday as the two states celebrated their Foundation Day. In her message, she praised their achievements and said she believed both states would play a big part in making India a strong and developed country.

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu wished the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Thursday as the two states celebrated their Foundation Day.


President Droupadi Murmu wished the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Thursday as the two states celebrated their Foundation Day. In her message, she praised their achievements and said she believed both states would play a big part in making India a strong and developed country.

How Gujarat and Maharashtra were born

On May 1, 1960, the old Bombay state was split into two separate states — Gujarat and Maharashtra — based on language. Gujarati-speaking people got Gujarat, and Marathi-speaking people got Maharashtra. Since then, both states have made major contributions in different areas, from business and industry to culture and politics.

President’s message for Gujarat

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu sent a heartfelt message to Gujaratis across the world.

“On the foundation day of Gujarat state, I extend my heartiest greetings to all my countrymen, especially my Gujarati brothers and sisters living in India and abroad.”

She spoke about the state’s rich legacy and reminded everyone that Gujarat is the birthplace of iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “This land of sons like Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the world, and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united India, has always shown the way to humanity,” Murmu said.

She also pointed out how Gujaratis have made India proud across the globe through their hard work and dedication. “The people of Gujarat have increased India’s prestige across the world on the strength of their talent, dedication and hard work.”

She ended the message with high hopes for the state’s future, “I am confident that Gujarat will set new standards of progress and will make a significant contribution in making India a world power,” she said.

Her message for Maharashtra

In another post on the same day, President Murmu also greeted the people of Maharashtra and spoke about the bravery and strong values the state is known for.”The people of this land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have always had the spirit of patriotism and the courage to fight against injustice,” Ms Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

She remembered the many great leaders from Maharashtra who worked hard to bring social change, including Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Mahadev Govind Ranade, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopalkrishna Gokhale, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“Great personalities like Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Mahadev Govind Ranade, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopalkrishna Gokhale and Baba Saheb Ambedkar have given a new direction to the society,” she said.

She also wished the state happiness and success in the future. “Maharashtra will play an important role in making India a developed nation. I wish happiness and prosperity to this state and its residents,” the President added.

As Gujarat and Maharashtra celebrated their statehood day, the President’s words reminded everyone of how important these two states are to India’s past and future. With strong cultural roots and incredible people, both states are expected to continue leading India forward.

Also Read: FSU Shooting: Six Injured Including One Critical, Suspect In Custody; Campus on Lockdown

Filed under

foundation day President Murmu

A domestic worker who was

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested
newsx

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike
NIA has uncovered critica

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack
President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day
India is getting ready to

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years
newsx

Political Leaders Visit Pahalgam Terror Victim’s Family In Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

Political Leaders Visit Pahalgam Terror Victim’s Family In Uttar Pradesh

Political Leaders Visit Pahalgam Terror Victim’s Family In Uttar Pradesh

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After