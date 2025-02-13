President’s Rule Imposed In Manipur After CM’s Resignation; What Next?

President's rule has now officially been imposed in Manipur as the crisis persists after the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren singh

President's rule has now officially been imposed in Manipur as the crisis persists after the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren singh

President’s rule has now officially been imposed in Manipur as the crisis persists Amid the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Manipur has come under the president’s rule after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to name a new Chief Minister following the resignation of N Biren Singh. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official notification confirming the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

In the notification, President Droupadi Murmu stated, “I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, have received a report from the Governor of the State of Manipur and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of that State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India (hereinafter referred to as the Constitution).”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite multiple rounds of discussions between BJP’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and the party’s legislators, no consensus was reached on a new Chief Minister, leading to the imposition of President’s rule.

Repeated Meetings Yield No Decision

Sambit Patra has been actively engaged in discussions with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla over the past two days. On Tuesday, Patra, accompanied by BJP’s Manipur state president A Sharda Devi, met with Bhalla to deliberate on the leadership crisis. The next day, Patra held another meeting with the Governor, but no decision was made regarding a new Chief Minister.

Opposition Questions BJP’s Intentions

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar has raised concerns about the purpose of Patra’s visit, questioning whether he was genuinely working to resolve the leadership crisis. Lokeshwar suggested that Patra should have prioritized discussions with BJP MLAs to expedite the appointment of a new Chief Minister.

“His visit is to ensure that there is no assembly session and the issues of the state remain sidelined. So far, he has not made any comment either,” the Congress legislator and former Speaker stated.

Political Uncertainty Continues

With the imposition of President’s rule, Manipur now faces a period of political uncertainty. The state government’s inability to reach a consensus on leadership has left its future direction unclear. Meanwhile, political observers and opposition leaders continue to criticize the BJP’s handling of the situation, demanding a swift resolution to restore governance in the state.