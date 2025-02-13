Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President’s Rule Imposed In Manipur After CM’s Resignation; What Next?

President's rule has now officially been imposed in Manipur as the crisis persists after the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren singh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
President’s Rule Imposed In Manipur After CM’s Resignation; What Next?

President's rule has now officially been imposed in Manipur as the crisis persists after the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren singh


President’s rule has now officially been imposed in Manipur as the crisis persists Amid the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Manipur has come under the president’s rule after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to name a new Chief Minister following the resignation of N Biren Singh. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official notification confirming the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

In the notification, President Droupadi Murmu stated, “I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, have received a report from the Governor of the State of Manipur and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of that State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India (hereinafter referred to as the Constitution).”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite multiple rounds of discussions between BJP’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and the party’s legislators, no consensus was reached on a new Chief Minister, leading to the imposition of President’s rule.

Repeated Meetings Yield No Decision

Sambit Patra has been actively engaged in discussions with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla over the past two days. On Tuesday, Patra, accompanied by BJP’s Manipur state president A Sharda Devi, met with Bhalla to deliberate on the leadership crisis. The next day, Patra held another meeting with the Governor, but no decision was made regarding a new Chief Minister.

Opposition Questions BJP’s Intentions

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar has raised concerns about the purpose of Patra’s visit, questioning whether he was genuinely working to resolve the leadership crisis. Lokeshwar suggested that Patra should have prioritized discussions with BJP MLAs to expedite the appointment of a new Chief Minister.

“His visit is to ensure that there is no assembly session and the issues of the state remain sidelined. So far, he has not made any comment either,” the Congress legislator and former Speaker stated.

Political Uncertainty Continues

With the imposition of President’s rule, Manipur now faces a period of political uncertainty. The state government’s inability to reach a consensus on leadership has left its future direction unclear. Meanwhile, political observers and opposition leaders continue to criticize the BJP’s handling of the situation, demanding a swift resolution to restore governance in the state.

ALSO READ: 19 Months After Arrest, Former Dean Of COVID-19 Jumbo Centre Gets Bail From Bombay HC

Filed under

Manipur CM N Biren Resigns Manipur Crisis presidents rule

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bhagalpur Launches HPV Vaccination Drive For Young Girls; How To Get Vaccinated?

Bhagalpur Launches HPV Vaccination Drive For Young Girls; How To Get Vaccinated?

Karnataka Labour Ministry To Intervene In Infosys Mass Layoffs Complaint? Official Letter Instructs

Karnataka Labour Ministry To Intervene In Infosys Mass Layoffs Complaint? Official Letter Instructs

2020 Bengaluru Riots: SC Rejects Bail To Accused; Directs Karnataka Govt To Set Up More UAPA Courts For Speedy Trial

2020 Bengaluru Riots: SC Rejects Bail To Accused; Directs Karnataka Govt To Set Up More...

‘Five-Star Event Facilities Now Accessible To Poor And Middle Class’ Says CM Yogi

‘Five-Star Event Facilities Now Accessible To Poor And Middle Class’ Says CM Yogi

US Eggs Prices Hit Record And Are Expected To Soar Further Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

US Eggs Prices Hit Record And Are Expected To Soar Further Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Entertainment

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox