Priest Of A Madhya Pradesh Temple Gets Assaulted By A Group Of 30 People For Not Opening Gates Post-Midnight

In a shocking incident, a group of around 30 individuals reportedly assaulted a temple priest in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, for denying them entry after the temple had closed for the day, local police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded at the Mata Tekri Temple post-midnight. The priest stated that a man identified as Jitu Raghuvanshi, who allegedly has a prior criminal record, arrived at the temple around 12:40 AM on Friday night. He was accompanied by nearly 30 people in a convoy of 8 to 10 vehicles.

Viral videos circulating on social media showed several of the cars in the convoy bearing red beacons. The group was later seen offering prayers inside the temple, raising further concerns about the breach of protocol and safety.

Priest Alleges Threats and Assault

“I had already locked the gates as we close the temple by midnight,” the priest told a leading news channel. “Despite my refusal, they forced me to open the gates, threatened to kill me, and physically assaulted me,” he claimed.

City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agrawal said that an FIR has been registered, and officials are currently reviewing footage from around 50 CCTV cameras installed in and around the temple premises to identify all individuals involved.

Possible Political Involvement Being Probed

When asked if a BJP leader’s son was involved in the incident, CSP Agrawal noted that the matter is under active investigation, and no conclusions have been drawn yet.