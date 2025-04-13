Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Priest Of A Madhya Pradesh Temple Gets Assaulted By A Group Of 30 People For Not Opening Gates Post-Midnight

Priest Of A Madhya Pradesh Temple Gets Assaulted By A Group Of 30 People For Not Opening Gates Post-Midnight

When asked if a BJP leader’s son was involved in the incident, CSP Agrawal noted that the matter is under active investigation, and no conclusions have been drawn yet.

Priest Of A Madhya Pradesh Temple Gets Assaulted By A Group Of 30 People For Not Opening Gates Post-Midnight

City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agrawal told reporters that a case has been registered


In a shocking incident, a group of around 30 individuals reportedly assaulted a temple priest in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, for denying them entry after the temple had closed for the day, local police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded at the Mata Tekri Temple post-midnight. The priest stated that a man identified as Jitu Raghuvanshi, who allegedly has a prior criminal record, arrived at the temple around 12:40 AM on Friday night. He was accompanied by nearly 30 people in a convoy of 8 to 10 vehicles.

Viral videos circulating on social media showed several of the cars in the convoy bearing red beacons. The group was later seen offering prayers inside the temple, raising further concerns about the breach of protocol and safety.

Priest Alleges Threats and Assault

“I had already locked the gates as we close the temple by midnight,” the priest told a leading news channel. “Despite my refusal, they forced me to open the gates, threatened to kill me, and physically assaulted me,” he claimed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agrawal said that an FIR has been registered, and officials are currently reviewing footage from around 50 CCTV cameras installed in and around the temple premises to identify all individuals involved.

Possible Political Involvement Being Probed

When asked if a BJP leader’s son was involved in the incident, CSP Agrawal noted that the matter is under active investigation, and no conclusions have been drawn yet.

ALSO READ: Remembering Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: How One Day Changed The Course Of India’s Independence

Filed under

Latest India News Madhya Pradesh Temple

Prime Minister Narendra M

‘A Dark Chapter’ PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs, Says Sacrifice Fueled India’s...
City Superintendent of Po

Priest Of A Madhya Pradesh Temple Gets Assaulted By A Group Of 30 People For...
Following violent clashes

‘Bengal No Longer Safe For Hindus’, Says BJP After 3 Killed In Murshidabad Violence Over...
President Trump has made

Apple iPhones May Not Get Costlier As Trump Decides To Exempt Smartphones, Computers And Chips...
April 13 marks 106 years

Remembering Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: How One Day Changed The Course Of India’s Independence
Mickey Rourke

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘A Dark Chapter’ PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs, Says Sacrifice Fueled India’s Fight For Freedom

‘A Dark Chapter’ PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs, Says Sacrifice Fueled India’s...

‘Bengal No Longer Safe For Hindus’, Says BJP After 3 Killed In Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Law

‘Bengal No Longer Safe For Hindus’, Says BJP After 3 Killed In Murshidabad Violence Over...

Apple iPhones May Not Get Costlier As Trump Decides To Exempt Smartphones, Computers And Chips From Reciprocal Tariffs

Apple iPhones May Not Get Costlier As Trump Decides To Exempt Smartphones, Computers And Chips...

Remembering Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: How One Day Changed The Course Of India’s Independence

Remembering Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: How One Day Changed The Course Of India’s Independence

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Entertainment

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is What Exactly Happened

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54

How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused,

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?