Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success

Among the high-profile targets eliminated in Operation Sindoor was Rauf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. A proscribed terrorist!

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise to Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success


BJP MP Sambit Patra on Sunday commended the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, which targeted and dismantled nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Patra stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, and that this promise was fulfilled in a manner “beyond the imagination of the enemy.” He highlighted that the operation marked a significant response to public calls for action between April 22 and May 7.

“PM Promised Revenge Beyond The Enemy’s Imagination”

Patra emphasized that PM Modi assured the nation of a decisive response following the Pahalgam attack. “After the Pahalgam terror attack, the PM has promised that we will avenge the death of 26 people. The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy’s imagination, and so it was. He had also said ‘mitti mein milayenge’ and ‘ghus ke maarenge’; that is what we did,” Patra said. He added, “Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck.”

On May 7, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Five camps were located in PoK and four in Pakistan. Patra said, “PM Modi’s decision and the bravery of our Armed Forces ensured terror sites are reduced to rubble.”

DGMOs Present Facts To The Public

Patra informed that all three Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) briefed the nation on the operation’s outcomes. “Yesterday all three DGMOs addressed the country and put all the facts before us,” he said. He further added, “The Indian Army has shown indomitable courage. Today the Bharatiya Janata Party and all its workers thank the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy and all those brave soldiers due to whom Operation Sindoor has been successful.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Top Terror Operatives Eliminated

Among the high-profile targets eliminated in Operation Sindoor was Rauf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. A proscribed terrorist, Rauf Azhar was wanted for his involvement in the conspiracy behind the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999. The operation also dismantled key terror infrastructure in Pakistan, including camps in Muridke and Bhawalpur. These sites served not only as residential bases for senior commanders but also as major hubs for radicalization, arms training, and intelligence preparation for operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Their destruction marks a major blow to terrorist networks operating from Pakistan.

(With The Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Baloch Commander Dr. Allah Nizar Seeks India’s Support To Fight Pakistan Says, ‘Just Give Us Those Seized Rifles And See’

Filed under

Narendra Modi Operation Sindoor Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sambit Patra

Virat Kohli announces ret

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram?...
newsx

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Modi Kept

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra...
newsx

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting
Virat Kohli announces ret

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:...
newsx

Assam: 10 Year Old Boy Allegedly Killed By Mother’s Lover, Body Kept In Suitcase
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram? Explained

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram?...

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:...

Assam: 10 Year Old Boy Allegedly Killed By Mother’s Lover, Body Kept In Suitcase

Assam: 10 Year Old Boy Allegedly Killed By Mother’s Lover, Body Kept In Suitcase

Entertainment

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom