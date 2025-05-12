Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise to Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Sunday commended the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, which targeted and dismantled nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Patra stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, and that this promise was fulfilled in a manner “beyond the imagination of the enemy.” He highlighted that the operation marked a significant response to public calls for action between April 22 and May 7.

“PM Promised Revenge Beyond The Enemy’s Imagination”

Patra emphasized that PM Modi assured the nation of a decisive response following the Pahalgam attack. “After the Pahalgam terror attack, the PM has promised that we will avenge the death of 26 people. The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy’s imagination, and so it was. He had also said ‘mitti mein milayenge’ and ‘ghus ke maarenge’; that is what we did,” Patra said. He added, “Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck.”

On May 7, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Five camps were located in PoK and four in Pakistan. Patra said, “PM Modi’s decision and the bravery of our Armed Forces ensured terror sites are reduced to rubble.”

DGMOs Present Facts To The Public

Patra informed that all three Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) briefed the nation on the operation's outcomes. "Yesterday all three DGMOs addressed the country and put all the facts before us," he said. He further added, "The Indian Army has shown indomitable courage. Today the Bharatiya Janata Party and all its workers thank the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy and all those brave soldiers due to whom Operation Sindoor has been successful."

Top Terror Operatives Eliminated

Among the high-profile targets eliminated in Operation Sindoor was Rauf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. A proscribed terrorist, Rauf Azhar was wanted for his involvement in the conspiracy behind the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999. The operation also dismantled key terror infrastructure in Pakistan, including camps in Muridke and Bhawalpur. These sites served not only as residential bases for senior commanders but also as major hubs for radicalization, arms training, and intelligence preparation for operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Their destruction marks a major blow to terrorist networks operating from Pakistan. (With The Inputs From ANI)