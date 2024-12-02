Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Prime Minister Modi to Watch Vikrant Massey’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ As The Actor Announces Retirement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to watch Vikrant Massey's film, The Sabarmati Report today at 4 PM at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to watch Vikrant Massey’s film, The Sabarmati Report, today at 4 PM at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. This movie, which has already made waves among political figures across the nation, takes an in-depth look at the harrowing events of the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, promises to shed light on a chapter in Indian history that has been shrouded in both controversy and political debate.

A Glimpse into The Sabarmati Report’s Storyline and Impact

Directed by Dheeraj Saran, The Sabarmati Report features a strong cast including Vikrant Massey in the lead, along with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The movie narrates the tragic and critical moments surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, a tragedy that had far-reaching consequences in India. Since its theatrical release on November 15, the film has garnered significant attention, sparking discussions about the portrayal of the incident and its implications.

Prime Minister Modi has openly shown his support for the film. He commended it on social media, responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that included the trailer. Modi said, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

Political Leaders’ Reactions and Support to The Sabarmati Report

The film’s release has been met with praise from BJP-ruled states and their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after attending a screening with the cast, lauded Vikrant Massey’s performance. “Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fueled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state,” Adityanath remarked.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also expressed approval of the film, emphasizing its sensitive handling of the Godhra incident. “This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity,” Saini said. He added that the film is a tribute to the 59 individuals who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy, reinforcing its significance as a reminder of the past and a call for historical accuracy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami echoed similar sentiments after watching the movie with cabinet colleagues and other officials. He announced that The Sabarmati Report would be exempted from entertainment tax in the state, making it the seventh BJP-led state to grant such a status after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Dhami noted the importance of bringing the truth to the forefront, saying, “Back then, there was less investigation and more politics in the matter. The truth did not come out.”

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Clears Air On ‘Mahayuti Coordination Issues’, Pledges Loyalty To Party Leadership

