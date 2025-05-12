Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 8pm Today

PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. Earlier during the day, he chaired a meeting with Defense Minister Singh, EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval and Chief of Defence Staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. Earlier during the day, he chaired a meeting at his residence, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those who attended the meeting.

Earlier on May 11, PM Modi had given clear directions to the Armed forces to respond to cross-border firing and shelling with full force, reportedly saying, “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola (If they fire bullets from there, we will respond with bombs),” news agency ANI reported, citing sources. “If they fire, we will fire, and if they attack, we will attack,” they quoted the prime minister as saying, as reported by ANI.

They further told the agency that “Operation Sindoor is far from over, and India will respond with bombs to every Pakistani bullet fired from across the Line of Control (LoC)”.

Following India and Pakistan’s understanding on the cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with “precision” and “professionalism.”

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after a deadly attack in Pahalgam last month that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly civilians.

