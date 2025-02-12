Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan In Delhi

On February 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th edition of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious literary conference that aims to bring together authors, critics, and scholars from across India.

On February 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th edition of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious literary conference that aims to bring together authors, critics, and scholars from across India. The event will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, marking the return of the conference to the national capital after a gap of 71 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Historic Gathering of Literary Minds

The Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which first took place in 1878 with Mahadev Govind Ranade as its president, has played a key role in promoting Marathi literature and culture. Since 1926, the conference has been held almost annually, serving as a platform for the exchange of ideas among literary figures, critics, and scholars.

Over the years, the conference has delved into critical issues related to the evolution of Marathi language and literature, including its relevance in the changing socio-political landscape of the country. This year’s conference will focus on the continued importance of Marathi in modern times, especially with the growing dominance of English.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Return to Delhi After 71 Years

This year’s edition of the conference is significant not only for its intellectual discussions but also for the fact that it returns to Delhi after more than seven decades. The last time the event was held in the national capital was in 1954, with lexicographer Tarkatirtha Laxmanshastri Joshi as its president and the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurating the conference.

In an interesting coincidence, Tara Bhawalkar, an expert in Marathi folk literature, culture, and traditions, will preside over the conference this year. Bhawalkar, who worked closely with Joshi on the Marathi encyclopedia, is the first woman president of the conference since Marathi was conferred classical language status by the central government in 2024.

Concerns Over the State of Marathi Language

Tara Bhawalkar, in an interview with PTI, expressed concerns about the diminishing attention given to the Marathi language, both by the government and the general public. She pointed to the increasing popularity of English, especially in government-run schools, as a major factor contributing to this decline.

Bhawalkar stressed the importance of promoting research and publications in Marathi, which she believes would generate more interest in the language. She also emphasized the need for greater government support for Marathi-language technical education and research to ensure the language’s survival.

“The classical language status can help secure more funding for Marathi language studies,” Bhawalkar said, highlighting how such efforts can preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Maharashtra and the wider Marathi-speaking community.

Flourishing Marathi Culture in Rural Areas

While concerns about the language’s future are real, Bhawalkar noted that Marathi literature is thriving, particularly in rural areas of Maharashtra. Numerous literary festivals are being held regularly, providing platforms for people from diverse regions, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, the Konkan, and even the border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra, to come together and express their views.

These literary festivals, which are well-attended, offer a space for people to engage in discussions, poetry readings, and cultural exchanges. Bhawalkar emphasized that these festivals serve as a crucial avenue for Marathi speakers to share their voices, further demonstrating the vitality of the language in everyday life.

The Three-Day Event at Talkatora Stadium

The 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held over three days at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, which will be renamed ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sahitya Nagari’ for the duration of the event. The conference will feature a range of sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and cultural programs, all centered around the preservation and promotion of Marathi language and literature.

This year’s event promises to be a milestone in the celebration of Marathi literary heritage, with Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration serving as a symbol of the importance of language, culture, and literature in India’s diverse social fabric. As the conference brings together literary enthusiasts from across the country, it will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of Marathi and its role in India’s literary landscape.

Read More : Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Labels AAP’s Amanatullah Khan As ‘Criminal’ Amidst Ongoing Case