Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Maharashtra And Chhattisgarh On March 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday, March 30, to launch and inaugurate a slew of development projects spanning various sectors, including infrastructure, education, defence, and housing. The projects, cumulatively worth over ₹33,700 crore, are aimed at accelerating growth and development in both states.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will begin his day in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where he is scheduled to undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir at around 9 am. He will then visit Deekshabhoomi, the sacred site associated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s historic conversion to Buddhism.

At around 10 am, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. The new centre will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with a vision to deliver affordable and world-class eye care services.

Modi is also slated to inaugurate a new 1,250-meter-long and 25-meter-wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), along with a live munition and warhead testing facility at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur at 12:30 pm.

Key development projects

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. At around 3:30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate work, and dedicate to the nation multiple key development projects across sectors such as power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing.

A major highlight of the visit will be the foundation stone laying of NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1×800 MW) in Bilaspur, with an estimated cost of over ₹9,790 crore. Modi will also dedicate three power transmission projects under POWERGRID’s Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth ₹560 crore.

As part of his focus on education, Modi will dedicate 130 PM SHRI (Schools for Rising India) schools across 29 districts of Chhattisgarh and inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Raipur. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of education through modern infrastructure, digital tools, and data-driven monitoring.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Griha Pravesh ceremony for three lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), handing over keys to several families as part of the event.

The high-profile visit comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and is seen as a major push by the central government to bolster development and welfare initiatives in key states.

